HISTORY

Overall: 190-298-2 in 52 years. Playoffs: 2-9 in nine appearances, last in 2018.

LAST SEASON

5-5, 5-4 for tied for fourth in Illini Prairie. Team scoring: 262-326.

PLAYOFF INFO

Classification enrollment: 630.5. Likely class: 4A.

COACH

Tim Heinz (74-63 in 14 seasons at IVC, 106-88 in 19 seasons overall)

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense: Sr. QB Alex Merlo (206 for 192, 1,350, 10 TD, 9 int.; 345, 5 TDs; second-team Illini Prairie punter), Sr. WR Alex Fulton (28 catches, 345 yards, 3 TDs), Jr. WR Kam Wollard (second-team all-Illini Prairie; 31 catches, 558, 6 TDs), Sr. WR Nick Alahi (30 catches, 358, 2 TDs), Jr. WR Logan Mercer, Sr. OL Cade Grove, Sr. OL Cody Short (honorable mention all-Illini Prairie), Sr. C Nick Stump (second-team all-Illini Prairie), Sr. OL Ethan Zick. Defense: Jr. DL Peyton Feldman, LB Nick Alahi (second-team all-Illini Prairie), Jr. LB Brandon Ward, DB Fulton, DB Wollard (honorable mention all-Illini Prairie), Jr. DB Keasean Hobson, Sr. DB Micah Schultz.

FACT

After a 1-4 start, IVC won its last four games to reach the Class 4A playoffs a year ago.

OUTLOOK

The Grey Ghosts hope to build on the momentum of that strong finish last season, with a faster start this time. This is the year a talented senior group has been looking forward to since as many as nine of them saw varsity action on both sides of the ball as sophomores. A few of those opted not to come out this year, but the Ghosts still return nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Merlo, a three-year starter, returns after a productive offseason and has his top three receiving targets in Wollard, Alahi and Fulton. A veteran line could give Merlo time to work an offense that averaged 30 points in the final seven games a year ago. A commitment to the weight room has Heinz looking forward to seeing if the Grey Ghosts can take the next step this season in a rugged league.

SCHEDULE

8/30 at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

9/6 vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.

9/13 at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

9/20 vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

9/27 at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

10/4 vs. Rantoul, 7 p.m.

10/11 at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

10/18 vs. Bloom. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

10/25 at Olympia, 7:30 p.m.

BIG GAME

Week 2 vs. Monticello. A huge challenge as the Ghosts play host to the defending unbeaten 3A state champions.

QUOTE

“We have high expectations and we should have high expectations. We have experience everywhere, but we still have to block and tackle. We still have to make plays. We simplified some things offensively and defensively, so we should be able to play faster and not have to think as much and just react. ” — IVC coach Tim Heinz.