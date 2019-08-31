ELMWOOD — If Elmwood/Brimfield featured a "turnover chain," the defensive unit would be wearing it proud.

In the Trojans' 36-24 win over visiting Mid-County on Friday night, two fourth-quarter defensive plays helped seal the victory. Craig Ramirez's interception in the end zone followed by a fumble recovery on Mid-County next drive capped a night where Elmwood erased a double-digit deficit.

"That was what we kind of thought our defense was going to be," E/B coach Todd Hollis said. "We were kind of expecting that were going to be putting pressure (on teams)."

Third-string quarterback Charlie Shissler, who wears no. 28, led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives. Logan Damron's 3-yard scoring run proved to be the game-winner just six seconds into the fourth quarter.

Elmwood starting quarterback Noah Hollis suffered a foot injury this week in practice and is in a walking boot. Previously, second-stringer Westin McCormick was injured, as well.

Hunter Damron set the final score with a one-yard plunge with just under a minute to play.

E/B totaled 311 rushing yards on 79 carries.

"He's had one full day of practice," Hollis said of Shissler. "The decisions he made tonight, I was really happy."