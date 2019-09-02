Golf not only requires practice at the driving range, but a strong mental approach to the game.

Notre Dame senior Mike Wales, Brimfield junior Jeremy Ott, Pekin junior Cooper Theleritis, Dunlap senior Kyle Fairfield and Canton senior Trey Passmore shared that they work hard to perfect their craft at the range, but they also enter tournaments with a positive mindset during the high school season.

"On the range, I just try to hit as many wedges as I can," Wales said. "It is about hitting wedges within 100 (yards), and making birdies (during a tournament) is huge mentally."

Wales started his season with three consecutive individual tournament victories for the Irish, which included rounds of 69-65-69. But he credits those low scores to his putting stroke, irons and wedges.

Said Canton's Passmore: "At our home course, I work on 150 yards in, play all of the par-3s and leave with some lob wedge shots. Before a match or tournament, I putt for about 15 minutes and go on the chipping green. I try to go over the course layout on my way over to the course."

For Brimfield's Ott, it's about consistency.

"I work on ball striking, irons, wedges and try to hit 10 out of 10 greens to get my yardages down," Ott said. "I try to hit at least 13 of 14 greens for a tournament and keep making the same swing over and over.

"If I'm hitting the ball good, then I try to go as low as possible, but if I'm struggling then I just try to grind out pars and shoot a round even."

The golfers we spoke to take similar approaches before a round. Fairfield and Theleritis each want to keep their minds clear.

"I try to work on certain tee shots depending how the course is," Fairfield said. "I just make sure my putting stroke is straight, making sure my yardages are good and just hitting the ball square.

"My mental approach is making sure my head is clear."

Theleritis tries not to dwell on mistakes.

"I just hope to hit my irons and driver straight, and after I go hit I putt and test out the greens to see what I'm working with," Theleritis said. "I just go out there and see how it goes. I try to keep my head up and not get too mad at myself and go onto the next hole."

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.