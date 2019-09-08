PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen will be the best-dressed team in the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2019-20.

Maybe anywhere in the minors.

The franchise heads into its 38th season with an array of wardrobe changes scheduled. The Rivermen will have 13 specialty jerseys, from themes honoring veterans, to hunters, the Mighty Ducks, Harry Potter, Valentine's Day, Cancer Awareness and more.

All of them will be available for purchase through a live auction after each game.

"I think these jerseys have become a staple of our promotions calendar and part of our franchise's identity," Rivermen minority owner Bart Rogers said. "We know how to do these. We were among the first teams to wear specialty jerseys back when we were in the ECHL, and our fans just want more and more of these.

"My favorite is Nickelodeon's SpongeBob and our Marvel jerseys. Marvel, we will actually wear two different jersey designs during the game. We'll come out in Avengers jerseys as part of a collage. Then in the second and third periods, we'll divide our players into groups of four and each group will play as Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man or Captain Marvel.

"It's going to be really fun."

Here's the Rivermen special jersey lineup for the season:

Nov. 2: Flag jerseys, as a salute to veterans, active military and all who have served.

Nov. 23: Mossy Oak Night — Mossy Oak is a league-wide partner — in which the Rivermen will wear two different jerseys representing the area fishing and hunting community.

Nov. 29-20: Thanksgiving weekend games the team will wear Charlie Brown and the Peanuts jerseys.

Dec. 28: Jimmy Buffett Night with the Rivermen.

Jan. 17: Wizard Night, featuring Harry Potter themed jerseys.

Jan. 25: Marvel Night will see Rivermen players wear jerseys representing Iron Man, Thor Hulk, Captain America and Captain Marvel jerseys.

Feb. 14: Valentine's Day jerseys.

Feb. 28: Nickelodeon Night features SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys.

March 6: Hall of Fame jerseys, depicting the Rivermen's ECHL-era logo, in honor of 2019-20 inductee J.F. Boutin.

March 7: Chicago Blackhawks Night, in which the Rivermen will wear Blackhawks-themed jerseys.

March 28: Hockey Fights Cancer Night will see the Rivermen dressed in jerseys that include the names of those who have battled cancer. The names on that jersey are nominated by the fans, and members of the team.

April 3: Mighty Rivermen Night features a predominantly green jersey based on the Mighty Ducks theme.

That's all for the wardrobe changes. For now, anyway. Check this story online at pjstar.com to see pictures of all the jerseys.

