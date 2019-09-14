METAMORA — The Big 12 Conference put on quite a show during the Metamora Redbird Classic on Saturday afternoon.

The Notre Dame boys golf team captured its fourth tournament title this season by posting a 299 total, while Richwoods sophomore Jack Hammerton fired a 2-under par 69 to claim individual medalist honors at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

Irish seniors Zach Buscher and Mikey Wales each shot 2-over 73, while senior teammates Sam Newton (75) and Gavin Smith (78) also stayed under 80 for their team. Braeden Duncan shot 1-under 70 to help Macomb (307) to a second place finish, and Lombard Montini came in third place with 318.

"It was unfortunate that Mikey (Wales) went down with a fluke ankle injury (a few weeks ago) and was on crutches, but now he is back. He is at about 80 percent, but having him back in the lineup gives our team that extra boost knowing that he is there," Notre Dame coach Ryan Julius said. "We are trying to find maybe a fifth or sixth guy that we can sneak in as a fourth score here and there. We have Ben Dotson, Ben Byrkit, Evan Gehrke, and Rhett Bianchi has been there as well. So if we can get some of those guys to fill our gap too, then that will make our team even stronger."

Hammerton credited the condition of the course, which helped him pave his way to a victory.

"The course was in great shape, and the greens were in perfect condition," Hammerton said. "I feel like the greens made it easy. My irons were perfect, and I was putting a lot of my shots within 10 feet half of the time."

