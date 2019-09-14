There was no blackout on the scoreboard Friday at Whitney Field in Elmwood.

Elmwood/Brimfield survived a wild Black Out for Easter Seals Night with a 50-48 Prairieland Blue Conference victory against visiting Peoria Heights/Quest.

Elmwood took the lead for good when Zach Marincic went 45 yards for a touchdown with 40-seconds left in the third quarter and Wade Dawson converted the two-point run for a 42-41 Trojans advantage.

Logan Damron’s third TD of the night, an 11-yarder with 10:38 left in the fourth, and another two-point run pushed Elmwood’s lead to 50-41.

Peoria Heights closed out the scoring when quarterback Payton Wilson tossed his fourth TD pass to Marcus Gulley, from 17 yards out, with 7:11 left in the game.

Wilson finished with 291 yards passing and five touchdowns, the other one going to Jared Crew on a 35-yarder with 57 seconds left in the opening quarter to pull the Patriots within 20-14.

The Patriots also had two kickoff returns for TDs, the first from 75 yards out on a pitch to Vershawn Jones — just after Elmwood’s Dawson opened the scoring on a 52-yard run just 1:24 into the action. The second kickoff score for Heights came on an 80-yard romp from Jones to start the third quarter that pulled the Patriots within 26-20.

Elmwood led 20-7 in the first quarter, but Peoria Heights came back to take leads of 27-26, 34-26 and 41-34 on Gulley (six catches, 190 yards) receiving TDs.

"What a game,” said Elmwood coach Todd Hollis. “I'm just real proud as a football coach of the determination, resilience, grit, and all other adjectives to describe what both teams showed tonight. What an ebb and flow to the game and neither team lost hope or allowed negativity to slip in. Everyone is going to be sore in the morning for sure.”

Elmwood rushed for 428 yards on 79 rushing attempts, with Damron (117) and Craig Ramirez (101) each going over 100 yards.