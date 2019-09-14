Morton senior Sam Lange lived up to the name of the first mega meet of the cross country season Saturday at Detweiller Park.

Lange won the Class 2A boys title at the First to the Finish Invitational on the home course of the state finals — blowing away the field in a personal best 14 minutes, 47.2 seconds. Lange finished 29 seconds ahead of runner-up Anthony Farmer of Burlington Central.

Lange stayed behind the pack early before making his move.

“I definitely tried to take it out smart, not too fast, then I got up to the lead pack at about the mile,” Lange said. “I was sticking with the lead guy in the back loop, and I passed him and kept going. I was thinking, ‘Should I really do this?’ because I didn’t know if I was going to be OK all alone, but I just went for it and tried to make as big a gap as I could.”

Lange obliterated his goal of getting under 15 minutes.

“Since I’d run Detweiller at Dark (in 15:11), I knew I could get a pretty low time here,” Lange said. “And I’d done two other meets on harder courses in similar times, so I came to this meet ready to go and hit this course hard.”

Limestone sophomore Wilson Georges placed fourth (15:09) and East Peoria sophomore Keaton Vandel 16th (15:53.8).

Olympia also earned a championship in a field featuring most of the top teams in the state, as the top-ranked Spartans captured the 1A boys team title in convincing fashion.

Olympia put five runners in the top 21 overall and scored 68 points — 51 better than runner-up Urbana University. Elmwood was fourth (197), Deer Creek-Mackinaw sixth (269) and El Paso-Gridley seventh (276).

Illinois Valley Central senior Elias Bergman led area finishers, placing fourth in 15:20.7. Olympia’s Charlie Kistner just missed a school record with a sixth-place finish in 15:25.2. Tremont’s Leland Sumer was ninth in 15:40.4.

In the 2A girls race, Dunlap freshman Saniya Mathew keyed the Eagles to a fourth-place team finish by coming in third in a season-best 17:53.2. Teammate Macy Priess placed 10th (18:33.7).

“I knew there was going to be a lot of people and I was really nervous when I got here, but once the gun starts everything just goes away and it’s just running,” Mathew said of a race won by Richland County freshman Tatum David, in 16:37. ”I usually pick up at the second mile, but today I picked up earlier and it ended up working well.”

Morton sophomore Emma Skinner came in 11th (18:43.9).

In the 1A girls race, Alexi Fogo led Eureka to a fifth-place team finish by coming in third, in 18:01.7. Teammate Anna Perry was seventh (18:17.3).

“I kinda wanted to go out strong, be with that lead pack and get a feel for what the race was going to be like,” Fogo said. “And I wanted to aim at staying top three and be as close to 18 as possible. I’m happy with how it went.”

There were a total of 5,873 runners competing at the 32nd annual event, formerly known as the Woodruff Invitational, with 316 teams from 196 schools.

