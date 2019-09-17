CHICAGO — A couple of hours before Monday night's game at Wrigley Field, Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein was asked if rookie Nico Hoerner's hot start was aided by coming up to the majors with basically no notice.

"Sure, it could help," he said. "It would help me, not worrying about it. 'Oops, here we go.' It's kind of how I became GM."

It was a rare light moment with the media for Epstein, who has called this the most difficult of his eight seasons in Chicago. He has received more criticism than ever for the bullpen's problems, the team's inconsistency and the decision to leave manager Joe Maddon without a contract extension three years after winning a championship.

It's not unusual for a baseball executive to have to deal with his critics, but Epstein has been out of practice after being sized up for his Hall of Fame plaque after winning his third ring in 2016.

When he came to the Cubs in 2012, Epstein was so cocky he told the beat writers he knew exactly what they were going to write.

"I can go ahead and write your stories for you now if you want," he said at the end of spring training. "At some point you're going to wake up and write about, 'Oh, the honeymoon is over. We're not seeing enough progress.' I don't know when that's going to be. It might be two years from now, it might be three years from now, it might be two months from now, it might be two weeks from now. But because progress as an organization isn't linear, that's coming, and we just don't let it bother us."

He was right. The honeymoon might finally be over, though at least it lasted a good eight years.

It has been nearly 17 years since the Red Sox handed the reins to Epstein at age 28, making him the youngest general manager in baseball history. It seemed crazy, but it the franchise hadn't won since 1918, and the Red Sox owners felt some young blood was needed to change the fortunes.

"Not to make comparisons, but when Alexander the Great was exactly Theo's age, he was general manager of the world," his father, Leslie Epstein, said after the announcement.

With a dad like that, it's no wonder Theo has never lacked for self-confidence.

In his 17 years in the Iron Throne, Epstein has enjoyed one success after another with only a few short gaps in between. The Red Sox won it all in his second year on the job in 2004, he quit in a huff in 2005, leaving Fenway Park in a gorilla suit, before returning a few months later and being rehired with no qualms. From there it was another title in 2007, another falling out with ownership, a departure for the Cubs presidency in October 2011 and another drought-busting championship five years later.

If you get the impression there always has been a little drama going on in Epstein's career, you've been paying attention. This year also has had its fair share, but the Cubs are still battling to make the playoffs for a fifth straight season, a scenario no one who grew up here in the 1950s, '60s, '70s or '80s would've dreamed possible.

If the Cubs don't make it to October, Epstein will receive a good percentage of the blame. He always has been willing to blame himself, but this time he'll have a lot more company.

That's what happens when you aim high and miss your target.

"I believe in high standards, and I believe in the theory of relatively too," he said. "So certain things don't look as good after you've won more games than anyone else over a four-year period and won a World Series and gotten in (to the postseason) four years in a row. They don't look as good as they would've otherwise.

"That's how it should be. It's understandable. We've (set) a high bar for our organization, and I think we're all invested in it and take it personally when we don't get there. And at the same time, you know it's not going to be perfect. Working through down periods is an important part of the job of getting the ultimate success and sustaining success."

Epstein is 45, with some gray flecks in his hair, a couple of kids to drive to school and a ton of experience as a major-league executive. He's no Alexander the Great, but he has been well above average over his career, and he has dealt with pretty much everything.

Even Anthony Rizzo's sprained ankle reminded Epstein of conversations with the doctor who stapled Curt Schilling's ankle ligament to the bone so he could pitch Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS, the so-called "bloody sock game."

"This is not an analogous situation," he said. "But I've learned never to rule anything out."

We've also learned not to rule anything out with these Cubs, who could go to the World Series — or miss the postseason.

Nothing would surprise us at this point, not even Rizzo wearing a bloody sock in the World Series.