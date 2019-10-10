Journal Star reporters Dave Reynolds, Stan Morris and Adam Duvall predict the Week 6 slate of prep football games across central Illinois.

STANDINGS

Last week (Overall)

Reynolds: 12-2, .857 (72-21, .774)

Morris: 11-3, .786 (71-22, .763)

Duvall: 11-3, .786 (65-28, .699)

Friday's games

Champaign Central (3-2, 3-3) at Peoria High (4-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. Lions have won 2 of the 3 meetings in the Big 12 series.

Reynolds: Peoria High 48-28

Morris: Peoria High 56-22

Duvall: Peoria High 55-13

Manual (0-5, 0-6) at Normal West (4-1, 4-2), 7 p.m. Wildcats have won all 4 league matchups with Rams.

Reynolds: Normal West 56-12

Morris: Normal West 49-21

Duvall: Normal West 34-20

Richwoods (2-4, 2-4) at Urbana (1-4, 1-5), 7 p.m. Knights won matchup last year 17-0.

Reynolds: Richwoods 21-6

Morris: Richwoods 21-12

Duvall: Richwoods 22-18

Dunlap (4-0, 5-1) at Limestone (1-3, 2-4), 7:30 p.m. Eagles can clinch tie for Mid-Illini title with win.

Reynolds: Dunlap 35-14

Morris: Dunlap 34-16

Duvall: Dunlap 35-27

Morton (2-2, 4-2) at East Peoria (0-4, 0-6), 7:30 p.m. Potters have won the last 3 meetings.

Reynolds: Morton 48-14

Morris: Morton 42-8

Duvall: Morton 41-26

Pekin (3-1, 3-3) at Metamora (2-2, 3-3), 7:30 p.m. Redbirds have captured 6 of last 7 in series.

Reynolds: Pekin 21-14

Morris: Metamora 21-20

Duvall: Pekin 28-24

Washington (2-2, 3-3) at Canton (2-2, 4-2), 7:30 p.m. Panthers own 12-game winning streak in series.

Reynolds: Washington 21-20

Morris: Washington 28-21

Duvall: Washington 42-40

Illinois Valley Central (6-0, 6-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. Grey Ghosts, which won last year’s meeting 19-16, seeks to stay unbeaten after this Illini Prairie road test.

Reynolds: IVC 24-21

Morris: IVC 28-14

Duvall: IVC 35-13

Princeville (3-1, 5-1) at Stark County (1-3, 2-4), 7 p.m. Princeville has won the last two in the Lincoln Trail rivalry game, after dropping seven in a row to the Rebels.

Reynolds: Princeville 35-14

Morris: Princeville 35-13

Duvall: Princeville 48-8

Farmington (4-0, 5-1) at Elmwood/Brimfield (1-3, 2-4), 7 p.m. Farmington can wrap up the Prairieland Blue title with a victory against an Elmwood team that has allowed 39 points per game.

Reynolds: Farmington 42-21

Morris: Farmington 45-20

Duvall: Farmington 41-34

Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie (1-3, 1-5) vs. Peoria Heights/Quest at Bushnell (0-4, 0-6), 7 p.m. Host Patriots look to get untracked offensively. They’ve scored just seven points in each of their last three games, after averaging 38 points in their first three games.

Reynolds: Peoria Heights/Quest 22-16

Morris: BPC/WP 28-27

Duvall: Peoria Heights/Quest 56-54

Fisher (4-2) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4), 7 p.m. The host Chiefs lost a heartbreaker, 19-18 last year in this Heart of Illinois crossover matchup.

Reynolds: Fisher 21-14

Morris: Fisher 21-13

Duvall: Fisher 19-13

Tremont (4-2) at Eureka (5-1), 7 p.m. Eureka has won all three meeting since joining the Heart of Illinois Conference in 2016.

Reynolds: Eureka 29-18

Morris: Eureka 31-14

Duvall: Eureka 38-8

Saturday's games

Bloomington (3-2, 3-3) vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. (4-2, 4-2) (at Peoria Stadium). Purple Raiders won only meeting between schools 46-28 last season.

Reynolds: Notre Dame 35-20

Morris: Notre Dame 34-27

Duvall: Notre Dame 47-34