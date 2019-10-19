Allison Pacocha of Eureka joined a small, yet elite club Saturday.

The Hornets sophomore captured the Class 1A girls state golf title, moving from third to first with a 3-under 69 at Red Tail Run in Decatur.

Renee Heiken of Metamora is the only other Journal Star-area player to win a girls golf championship. She won two single-class titles, in 1987 and '89.

After a 1-over 73 on Friday, Pacocha birdie four holes and only bogeyed one in the final round for a two-day total of 142. The reigning Journal Star Girls Golfer of the Year finished four shots ahead of Lexi Onsrud of Normal U-High. First-day co-leaders Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac, the defending champ, and Reagan Kennedy of U-High tied for third at 147 with Alaina Bowie of Champaign St. Thomas Moore.

Senior Riley Hansen of Kewanee dropped three spots to tie for eighth with a 3-over 75 for a two-day total of 150.

Illinois Valley Central sophomore Elaine Grant shot a 4-over 76 to move down one spot and finish tied for 15th at 154.

Macomb ended sixth as a team, 76 strokes behind champion Normal U-High (619). The Bombers were led by senior Emma Thorman, who shot a 6-over 78 to tie for 18th at 157.

U-High finished 22 shots ahead of runner-up Mount Carmel (641).