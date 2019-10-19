CHAMPAIGN — James McCourt will tell his grandchildren about Saturday afternoon — the time he stunned No. 6 Wisconsin at the buzzer, nailing a 39-yard field goal to give Illinois a 24-23 victory.

His rejoicing teammates swarmed McCourt with such intensity that he lost consciousness briefly at the bottom of the dog pile near midfield.

Tight end Griffin Palmer arrived at McCourt first, wrapping him up in a big bear hug before a sea of teammates drove him into the ground with glee.

“There must have been 10 bodies stacked vertically on top of me,” McCourt said. “I just remember seeing darkness and not knowing what was going on. Then I get lifted up and it kind of came to me. I think there's a video out there of me getting lifted up and I'm like, 'What am I doing?’”

It was hulking offensive tackle Alex Palczewski who dragged a shellshocked McCourt out of the pile. McCourt was still in disbelief, raised atop his teammates, but took in the scene around him.

His teammates and a couple thousand Illini fans swarmed in chaos as he looked around and then gave several fist pumps, screaming out, ‘Let’s go!’

As McCourt sat on his teammates’ shoulders, Memorial Stadium began playing House of Pain’s hit “Jump Around,” in a satirical nod at Wisconsin’s pre-fourth quarter tradition.

That was quite the statement for fourth-year coach Lovie Smith and the Illini.

The Illini’s victory against a 31-point spread — already the biggest upset of the college football season — is the largest upset in a Big Ten game since Northwestern beat Minnesota in 1982 as 32-point underdogs.

For McCourt, who had never kicked a game-winner in his career, the 39-yarder was also redemption. He missed from a yard further back at the 3:13 mark in the second quarter.

In fact, McCourt actually had not made a field goal attempt from within 45 yards yet this season, missing five attempts before the game-winner. He’s been gold from beyond that, going 5-of-5.

The Illini’s faith in McCourt to deliver paid off in what is arguably the program’s biggest win since it knocked off No. 1 Ohio State in Columbus in 2007.

That Illini team went to the Rose Bowl. For this team, it’s the flicker of a spark of life in a season that was already halfway down the drain after a 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) start.

“It's only fitting we get a win like this today,” Smith said. “So many people stepped up.

“We've seen signs of what our football team can be throughout, but we haven't been able to put it together for 60 minutes,” he continued. “James McCourt, to miss one early, but then to get a chance to win it like that at the end, you dream of kicking that game-winning field goal like that.”

The Illini hung around despite a rough day for quarterback Brandon Peters, who returned after suffering a concussion at Minnesota.

Peters went just 9-of-21, though he spread the ball around and hit walk-on Donny Navarro and Josh Imatorbhebhe for touchdowns.

Wisconsin entered the day ranked No. 1 in scoring defense (4.8 points per game), total defense (173.7 yards per game), rushing defense (44.7 yards per game) and passing defense (129.0).

In fact, the Badgers hadn’t allowed an opponent to score since they beat Northwestern 24-15 on Sept. 28.

Senior running back Reggie Corbin was having a frustrating day before he rattled off a 43-yard touchdown run that shrunk Wisconsin’s lead to 20-14 with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.

That run alone for Corbin nearly eclipsed the average amount of rushing yards the Badgers had allowed on average in its 6-0 start to the season.

“We needed everybody,” Corbin said. “We kept beating ourselves. We put up a lot of points, they just kept being taken away. Even the (73-yard pass to Josh Imatorbhebhe) they blew dead, that would've scored. It just comes down to that we stuck together, we kept fighting. I'm glad last week is over.”

After his breakthrough touchdown, the Illinois defense stopped Wisconsin on three-straight runs from the one-yard line, forcing a 20-yard field goal that kept the deficit at nine points with 9:46 to go.

Peters led the offense on a four-play, 75-yard scoring drive, finding Imatorbhebhe at the goal line for a 29-yard touchdown pass to make the score 23-21 with 5:53 to play.

And then it looked as if it would all fall apart for Illinois, just another game in which they competed, but fell flat at the finish.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan calmly led a methodical drive characteristic of his team’s 40:

49 to 19:11 time of possession advantage, and it looked as if the Badgers would drain the clock out and score, putting the game out of reach.

But Coan underthrew his intended receiver on third and five, allowing Illini cornerback Tony Adams to make a crucial interruption that gave the Illini the ball at their own 47 with 2:32 to play.

Peters led the Illini offense to the Wisconsin 21, and from there, it was all McCourt.

McCourt couldn’t keep from beaming as he was surrounded by nearly the entire media ensemble for his postgame comments.

“I just saw a bunch of happy people,” McCourt said, “it was something unbelievable. Honestly, it sounds weird, I had a little bit of déjá vu when I was up there. It was something I really thought I saw before. I've dreamt this since I can remember, it was something I've always wanted. I knew this opportunity would come eventually, and it's every kicker's dream for it to be a nationally ranked program like Wisconsin, that just adds the cherry to the cake.”

For McCourt, it’s a memory he’ll never forget. For Smith and the Illinois program though, the win could be the breakthrough that turns the tide.

Smith is just 12-31 at Illinois (5-26 Big Ten), but this win was by far the biggest of his tenure.

Suddenly, Illinois appears to have an outside shot at a bowl appearance once again, with games against injury-stricken Purdue (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) and Rutgers (1-5, 0-4 Big Ten) on the horizon.

Corbin, who arrived in Smith’s first season, said the win was especially important with the criticism that his coach and his teammates have received in recent weeks.

“It's been a long time, man,” Corbin said. “I got here when (Smith) first got here, he's like the only coach I've played for. It's about time, right? Fans deserve it.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for GateHouse Media Illinois.