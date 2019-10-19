One season after having a 15-year conference cross country title string snapped, the Notre Dame girls are back on top.

The Irish girls captured the championship of the Big 12 Conference on Saturday at Detweiller Park, putting four runners in the top 10 to scored 43 points and outdistance Normal Community (55) and Urbana (85).

Freshman Maria Stedwill came in third (18 minutes, 8.4 seconds), Eileen Zopel fifth (18:36.9), Irene Ehrhart eighth and Teagan Cover 10th to pace Notre Dame. Richwoods came in eighth as a team.

The Notre Dame boys finished third behind Normal West and Bloomington. The Irish were led by ninth-place individual Logan Keene (16:04.9).

On Friday, the Morton boys and the Dunlap girls claimed team championships at the Mid-Illini Conference meet at Detweiller Park.

Morton senior Sam Lange led the Potters to the boys title with a 14 minute, 46.4 second winning time. Morton put all five scoring runners in the top 14 to edge out Metamora for team honors (44-49). The runner-up Redbirds were led by the 2-3 finish of Adam Gilbreath-Glaub and Ian O’Laughlin.

The Dunlap girls earned their eighth consecutive league title, paced by a 2-4 finish from freshman Saniya Mathew (17:55.0) and junior Macy Priess (18:29.4). Pekin placed second.

Morton sophomore Emma Skinner won the individual girls title in 17:05.3. Eleanor Fournier of Canton placed third.