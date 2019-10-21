Monday

Oct 21, 2019 at 8:00 AM


Friday's games

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

BIG 12

Champaign Central at Manual

Normal Community at Peoria High, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Danville 

Richwoods at Mahomet-Seymour

MID-ILLINI

Metamora at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Morton at Dunlap, 7:30 p.m.

Pekin at  Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at East Peoria, 7:30 p.m.

METRO AREA

Downs Tri-Valley at Eureka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 

Tremont at Heyworth

Illinois Valley Central at Olympia, 7:30 p.m.

Cambridge Ridgewood at Princeville

Elmwood/Brimfield at Illini West

Farmington at Knoxville

Peoria Heights/Quest at Abingdon-Avon

AREA

Fieldcrest at El Paso-Gridley

LaSalle-Peru at Maple Park Kaneland, 7:15 p.m.

Aledo Mercer County at Mid-County

Biggsville West Central at United

Stark County at Annawan/Wethersfield

Princeton vs. Erie/Prophetstown at Prophetstown

Sherrard at Monmouth-Roseville

Port Byron Riverdale at Bureau Valley

Galesburg at Sterling 

South Fulton at Rushville-Industry

Hamilton West Hancock at Havana

Lewistown at Bushnell-Prairie City/West Prairie

Lincoln at Macomb

Taylor Ridge Rockridge at St. Bede

Saturday's games

AREA

Hall at Kewanee, 1 p.m.

8-MAN

Bunker Hill vs. Lowpoint-Washburn/Henry at Flanagan, 1 p.m.

North Fulton at Lake Forest Academy, 2 p.m.