PEORIA — On Peoria High’s first play from scrimmage Friday night, quarterback Gabe Hernandez unleashed a bomb on the right sideline to streaking receiver Kaevion Mack, who caught it over his shoulder and raced for a 70-yard touchdown.

“It set the tone,” Hernandez said. “On Monday in practice this week, we knew that would be our first play. It got us rolling the whole game.”

By halftime at Peoria Stadium, the Lions led 28-3 over a Normal Community team that hadn’t lost a Big 12 Conference game since early in the 2016 season – 28 in a row.

After surviving a third-quarter comeback, Peoria High’s defense came up huge in fashioning a 32-18 victory and a tri-championship of the Big 12.

"Just an amazing feeling," Hernandez said. "This is something my brother never did and now I can go brag about it to him all night."

For Hernandez, it was the first of four touchdown passes and the beginning of a 286-yard passing night. He rushed for the other PHS score.

“Gabe was great,” said PHS coach Tim Thornton. “And there were some deep, really pretty passes (he threw) that weren’t hauled in. Some of the ones he should get the most credit for were the ones he threw to some green spaces. We talked about taking care of the ball and managing the game a little differently against this team. He did a good job with it.”

Thornton emphasized the opening play to this degree: He posted the name of the play “Yankee Pepper” on his Facebook page Thursday night.

“That was unique,” said Mack, who caught seven passes for 136 yards. “I didn’t think he was that confident to do so. He’s a coach who knows what he’s doing. ... I was ready for it.”

As tone-setting as the initial fly pattern was, it was a fourth-quarter play that sealed the deal for the Lions.

The Ironmen scored twice in the third quarter to creep to within 26-18. After drives by each team fizzled out to begin the final period, the Lions began a drive near midfield.

A key play in the drive was a 29-yard Hernandez pass to Izaiah Haslett, pushing it to first-and-goal from the NC 5. After the visitors stifled the first three Peoria High attempts, Hernandez lofted a screen pass to Javier Guyton, who dashed in for the all-important insurance TD with 5:26 remaining.

“Last year that play never worked against these guys,” Hernandez said. “But it worked tonight. Our running back made a great catch.”

Said Thornton: “It’s a play we love. Normal shut it down cold last year. We saved it tonight and did it out of a different look. I knew we had nothing to lose doing it from down there.”

It’s been that kind of year for the Lions, who ended the regular season 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the league, tying with both Normal Community and Normal West.

They outscored their opponents by a whopping 54-26 average.

Quite a turnaround from last year’s 4-5 season and a sixth-place finish in the conference.

“More than ever we focused on doing the little things every day right,” Mack said. “We focused all summer long taking everything seriously.”

It all came to fruition on a cold late October night at the stadium.

“I was really proud of our guys’ discipline tonight,” Thornton said. “For us, it was keeping that level zone so we’re not too emotional, remain logical and can operate within ourselves without getting too high or too low.

“This is a group that has gone through a lot together and has come together when it matters most. After this game, we’ll go into the playoffs with some confidence.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.