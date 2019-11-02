VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Bradley men’s cross country teammade history Saturday at the Missouri Valley Conference championships.

The Braves tied a league record with their fifth straight title, while senior Jake Hoffert was BU's first to win two MVC individual titles.

“Today was a special performance by our men and as dominant as we have ever been before,” BU coach Darren Gauson, named MVC Men’s Coach of the Year, said in a release.

Bradley is the first team since Wichita State from 1971 to 1975 to win five straight MVC men's titles. The Bradley women finished second behind only champion Loyola.

BU had the top four men's finishers and five of the top seven to set a modern-day conference record with 17 points. Hoffert won the 8-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 46.1 seconds; he also won in 2017.

Sophomore Ayah Aldadah (11th place) led the BU women. Her teammate Sophia McDonnell earned MVC Freshman of the Year after placing 23rd overall.

Bradley next competes in the NCAA Midwest Regional, scheduled for Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State.