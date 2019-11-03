PEORIA — Jean-Guy Trudel often says Peoria is his NHL.

Maybe more like Hockey Camelot.

"I've been living my dream since I was 19 years old," Trudel said, his suit wet from a Super Bowl-like celebration dunk from his players late Saturday in Carver Arena. "I played here for this team in two leagues, never moved, never left. I stayed here. And tonight reminded me of the guys we've had play here like (captain) Alec Hagaman, (assistant captain) Ben Oskroba, so many others, not just good players but really good human beings.

"They are here for the right reason. They are here for Peoria. And they are why I'm standing here now getting interviewed as the winningest coach in Peoria's history."

The Rivermen beat the Macon Mayhem on Saturday at Carver Arena, a night when lots of big plays were made, lots of headline-worthy things were achieved.

But it all became a footnote to a spontaneous post-game ceremony to celebrate a franchise record achieved by Trudel that has been seven years in the making.

Trudel reached 234 wins, more than any coach in the 38-year history of the Peoria Rivermen.

He is Rivermen royalty now.

The fans stood and cheered through the final seconds of the game. Trudel was brought out for a surprise post-game celebration, walking to center ice under a spotlight.

Rivermen players poured out of the locker room and onto the ice to salute him, and one by one he hugged them all.

There was a sneak attack launched by water cooler toting dunk artists Oskroba and Cody Dion. Then, in the locker room, he told his players how much he loved them -- he does that often -- and wheeled around a cart with some beverages for each guy.

"I try not to make it about me," Trudel, 44, said. "I understood that when my career was over, it wasn't about me anymore. But this is amazing. It's about the players. And to be out there tonight and get a hug from each of them, that's what made it really special for me. So many people these days are unhappy about their situations. One of our pillars here is to be happy where you are. We talk about it each and every day. This is our NHL.

"They are a part of it. I was all emotional, trying to hug guys, and all of a sudden ... now I'm soaking wet. But for an old man, for one night ... it feels pretty good."

The Rivermen have existed 38 years. They've had future NHL coaches and front office execs serve as coach here. Wayne Thomas. Pat Kelly. Paul MacLean. Bob Plager. Harold Snepsts. Davis Payne. Don Granato.

Jason Christie was perhaps the most like Trudel, a guy who immersed himself in Peoria and treated the Rivermen as though they were the pinnacle of his career.

And it was Christie who was the last man standing before Trudel passed him for the record Saturday when he got his 234th victory.

"Here we are all these years later, and I get to be the winningest coach in this franchise's history," said Trudel, whose all-time record in Peoria is 234-85-41 for a .707 pointsmaking percentage. "I get to be with those great names from the past. I truly believe the history of this team is special, and now my name is going to be up there, part of it all, and that's pretty cool."

Seven years ago, the prospective Rivermen SPHL ownership group hired Trudel and, really, he was the organization's first, and biggest, victory.

"When Bart Rogers and Bruce Saurs called me and offered me this job, they brought me down here to the coaches office and it was empty. Bare," Trudel said, laughing. "They said 'Good luck Guy.'

"There are so many reasons why Peoria has success. We have a unique, amazing fan base here. They aren't in love with whether we are in the AHL or the ECHL or the SPHL. They are in love with the Rivermen. Such avid fans in this market."

Trudel is serious when he says the Rivermen are his NHL. But really, they are his heart and soul.

He has unfinished business. A championship. But he sees it in his mind's eye.

"People don't dream anymore," Trudel said. "We get away from that and we're trying to build robots in this generation. I don't understand why.

"If you don't dream it, you can't be it. I want our guys to dream. You have to have a dream that is bigger than yourself. Dream about winning a championship.

"Dream of playing for the Rivermen."

