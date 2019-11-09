PEORIA — Josh Methner is now the king of Detweiller Park.

It only took 47 years, but Craig Virgin's iconic all-time record on the 3-mile course was surpassed Saturday by the Arlington Heights Hersey senior.

"It meant a lot to me," Methner told the Arlington Heights Daily Herald. "I don't normally tear up, but I got a little teary-eyed. Very special moment after the race."

Methner, the defending Class 3A champion, eclipsed the mark with a breathtaking 13 minutes, 49.86 seconds clocking on the historic course. Methner's time was more than 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Tyler Cushing of Bolingbrook. More importantly, it was 0.74 seconds faster than Virgin's 13:50.6 mark set in 1972 for Lebanon.

Virgin's time had been seriously challenged only a few times, with the closest coming in 2007 from Chris Derrick of Napervile Neuqua Valley (13:52) and in 2010 from Lukas Verzbicas of Orland Park Sandburg (13:54).

Methner got off to a fast start, completing the first mile in 4:30, according to the Herald. He maintained a record pace and set himself up for a run at the record.



"I gave it my all in the last mile," Methner said to the Herald. "At that point I just put my head down and really just grinded the rest of the way. It all came together fortunately."

St. Charles East won the 3A team title, ahead of Wheaton Warrensville South.