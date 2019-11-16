Brunswick Bowling Products shocked the bowling world late Friday afternoon when it was announced that it has purchased Ebonite International, including all of the EBI brands, trademarks and technologies.

So, that means that all of the EBI brands — Ebonite, Hammer, Columbia 300, Track, Power House and Robby’s — are now under the Brunswick umbrella, which already includes Brunswick, DV8 and Radical bowling balls.

The bad news for 171 Ebonite workers is that the Ebonite International plant in Hopkinsville, Ky., was closed on Friday, leaving them unemployed.

According to one of the many stories posted on Facebook, all of the ex-employees will receive severance pay through the middle of January.

I reached out to some of the EBI employees that I knew from my time on the PBA Tour road staff, and most of them were still in limbo as far as their future under the new ownership.

And according to the Brunswick release, the company said it will continue to market the products under all of the Ebonite brands, and will continue to honor warranties on existing EBI balls. However, the production of the products will be moved down to Reynosa, Mexico.

While one story said that all members of the Ebonite pro staff will be retained, it was not specific if that included the Hammer, Columbia 300 and/or Track staffers.

And it’s not specific if it includes all of the regional pro staffers, or just the national tour ones.

Steve Taylor has been on the regional Track staff, but had not been contacted by anyone from either EBI or Brunswick about his status as of Friday night.

“I haven’t heard a word,” Taylor said. “Early indication from some posts I read is they are only keeping PBA and PWBA staff. And they shut our portal down that we use to order balls.”

Two other area bowlers, Danielle van der Meer (a PWBA member) and Kayla Johnson (a four-time member of Team USA), are also on the EBI staff.

“Besides social media, I haven’t heard anything about it from EBI,” van der Meer said. “FloBowling reported that Brunswick said that all contracts are retained, so I’m assuming that’s true unless I’m being told otherwise at some point.

“As of right now, that doesn’t really matter to me, though, as the Kentucky plant closed today and 171 employees lost their jobs. That’s heartbreaking.”

She was a member of the Dutch national team and was an all-American at Nebraska along with Johnson.

“I’ve thrown EBI products since I started bowling at age 10,” van der Meer said. “Every single honor score, title or international medal was with an EBI ball.

“It’s definitely going to be different with Brunswick owning them and production moving to Mexico. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this shift happens in the next few weeks, based on production and just operations.”

The Brunswick purchase could also affect future sponsorships of bowling events currently under some EBI brands.

It probably will be a while before all of the questions about the purchase are answered. Until that happens, a lot of people will be wondering what comes next.

HONOR SCORES

Jack Ford had a big night on the lanes on Thursday at Landmark Lanes. He rolled games of 270, 276 and 290 for a big 836 series.

At Mt. Hawley Bowl on Wednesday, Ed Betts recorded his second perfect game, while Nick Greiner rolled a 300 at Landmark on Tuesday.

And in the traveling Bill Mastronardi/Aramark Masters on Monday, recent Peoria association Hall of Fame inductee Mark Stenger led the league with an 805 set at Mt. Hawley on games of 248, 300 and 257.

At Potter’s Alley in Morton, Alex Stauthammer recorded his first sanctioned 700, a 715, with closing games of 253 and 268.

