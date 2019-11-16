PEORIA — It would be difficult to top the accomplishments of legendary Bradley coach and athletics director A.J. Robertson.

For most of 28 years at BU, Robbie coached three sports at BU while simultaneously serving as the head of the department. He launched Bradley’s foray into big-time college basketball, spearheading the construction of Robertson Field House.

The sporting legacy that his son, William “Corky” Robertson left on the city, though, reached far beyond The Hilltop.

“I think Corky learned a lot about teaching, coaching and administrating from his father, probably at an early age,” said BU play-by-play announcer Dave Snell, a longtime friend of the Robertson family. “But he was his own man. He made his own mark.”

Robertson died Thursday at 88 after a lengthy illness.

After a decorated multi-sport playing career at Peoria High and Bradley, he began a coaching career at Princeville High School in 1953 before returning to Peoria High for a 31-year run as a coach in six different sports and then as the school’s principal. One of his hires, Chuck Buescher, went on to win two state basketball championships at PHS.

“Corky was a really good leader and a great competitor,” Buescher said. “He had a great desire to win and tried to help you however he could. And not just in one or two sports, in every sport at the school. He was very supportive. I always felt like he had my back. I felt very comfortable working for him and had great respect for him.”

Robertson was instrumental in bringing the state cross country meet to Peoria and served as meet manager for 16 years. He also took the lead in developing girls athletics at the high school and introduced and administered an injury prevention program for the Illinois High School Athletic Association.

Robertson returned to Bradley in 1987 as the school's ticket manager. And what a time it was on The Hilltop.

All-American Hersey Hawkins was beginning his senior year and the Braves were nationally ranked and regularly sold out Carver Arena.

“Not only that but we were hosting the Valley tournament that season,” said Joe Dalfonso, then the school’s sports information director. “So he got thrown into the fire. I remember him working so many overtime hours. But he and his staff did a wonderful job on the tournament. I think he took a long vacation afterward.

“We leaned on him so much. He didn’t take any guff from anybody. He knew who was important and who was trying to jive him. He did a great job.”

Behind that sometimes crusty demeanor, Robertson — married for nearly 68 years to wife Dee, with whom he had three children and nine grandchildren — was a gracious man who made lasting impressions on everyone who got to know him.

“Corky was one of the first people to warmly welcome me and my family to Peoria,” said Bobby Parker, Bradley’s associate AD for communications and facilities operations. “I have always appreciated what a genuinely good person he was.”

Craig Dahlquist, the longest tenured member of BU athletics department and now the senior associate athletics director for finance and administration, spent his formative years working with Robertson in the ticket office.

“Not growing up in this area and coming in and getting the chance to meet a man like that and then to work with him for five years and become a friend of his was just an incredible privilege,” Dahlquist said. “My father died when I was young and Corky was a guiding influence on me.”

Snell also got to know Robertson well beyond a working capacity.

“He was a no-nonsense kind of guy — perfect for a high school principal,” Snell said. “But he was also a gentleman. I was able to spend some holidays with the family and saw a different side of him, which was as a very warm great father and grandfather. He loved his family first and foremost. And Bradley was a close second.”

Services for Corky Robertson will be held Wednesday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church between 4-8 p.m. The memorial service is at St. Paul’s on Thursday at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior the service.

