Editor's note: Five Journal Star metro-area football programs have won state championships since the playoffs began more than four decades ago. This week, we take a look back at those programs' first titles by reprinting the game reports.



NORMAL — Metamora head football coach John Helmick has said time and again: and again, and again. Friday night Helmick had a chance once more to explain his football philosophy.

A football philosophy which led Metamora to a 25-7 will over Geneva. A philosophy which earned the Redbirds the state Class 3A high school football championship at Hancock Sta­dium.

''Our philosophy is this" said Helmick after the game to a throng of newsmen. "We're going to run Sommer (Metamora fullback Larry). We don't feel any team can stop him by playing their regular defense.

"When a team moves to stop him it be­comes my decision whether to go to Wernsman (halfback Paul) outside or have Garber (quarterback Jim) throw to Schertz (end Phil)."

Friday night Geneva was unable to stop Sommer, who rushed for 159 yards in 29 car­ries. That's not to say the Vikings didn't try.

But when they did Helmick made the right decisions.

Wernsman got outside often enough to rush for 97 yards on 13 carries, and Schertz caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Garber.

The touchdown reception by Schertz gave Metamora a 19-0 lead, and assured the Red­birds of the state championship and a 13-0 season record. The win was Metamora's 18th consecutive over two seasons.

"We talked to Phil on the sideline and he said the guy was playing him to the outside, so we told him to give him a little move and then take it back inside," said Helmick, who has compiled a 20-1-1 record at Metamora

Schertz loped downfield, cut back inside, caught the ball in stride and made Helmick's decision look good.

Before Helmick had an opportunity to make that decision, Sommer had given the Redbirds a 12-0 lead on touchdown runs of 10 and eight yards.

The first run came earlv in the second quarter after the Redbirds took over at the Geneva 43-yand line. Metamora end Jeff Nau­man recovered a Vlkings fumble, the first of five rumbles Geneva lost and Metamora scored in four plays.

Before Sommer gained the last 10 yards, Wernsman carried 2·1 vards to the Geneva 13-yard line on pitchout around right end. On the play Metamora tackle Rocky Elbert crushed a Geneva defender with a downfield block.

"All year I knew he was going to throw one like that," said a smiling Wernsman, who has had trouble running outside this season. "He finally did. It was a really good feeling to get outside."

"They complement each other real well," said Geneva coach Jerry Auchstetter of Sommer and Wernsman. "You have to give up something if you're going to try and stop Sommer."

Sommer showed how futile the effort was when he gained 35 of 55 yards in the Redbirds' scoring drive early in the third quarter.

Running at right tackle behind Scott Ruder and Elbert, Sommer scored the touchdown carrying Geneva's safety the last two yards.

When asked what advantages he possessed as a runner. Sommer started to answer, then was cut off bv Ruder who said, "A hard head," Ruder said it with a big grin. The Redbirds right guard then turned complimentary and said, "He (Sommer) made a lot or the yards on his own."

Sommer made a lot of his 1,951 yards this season on his own, including a part or his 728 yards in four playoff games.

The fullback made 23 yards in three car­ries earlv in the fourth quarter to set up the Redbirds' last score of the game.

From the Geneva 47-yard line Wernsman took a pitch from Garber and turned left end. "We were just trying to get him to turn back inside," said Auchstelter.

Wernsman's last thoughts were about cut­ting inside and he outraced the Vikings secon­dary to the end zone. The score set the winning margin, and offset a Geneva touchdown, which came on a 21-yard pass from Mark Schick to Ed Gericke.

"We've won by taking advantage of other people's mistakes."' said Auchstetter. "To­night we made the mistakes and they took advantage of them."

Auchstetter referred to the fumbles (nine total) and a pass interception. Metamora rumbled five times and lost five to the Vikings. The 14 fumbles set a playoff record. The championship game record was six, set by Flanagan and Triopia last year.

The number of fumbles lost by both teams also established a playoff record. Flanagan and Triopia lost three fumbles.

"The was was wet, the turf said was wet, and there was some good hitting," said Helmick.

Auchstetter attributed the fumbles to "a lot of things. Why does anybody fumble?"

It's a question he probably asked himself far into the night. As for Helmick ... he was too busy with a team-imposed cold shower amidst the pandemonium of the Metamora locker room to be concerned.