PEORIA — Bradley’s 83-52 rout of North Carolina A&T on Saturday was a good salve for the Braves’ self-inflicted wounds at Memphis earlier in the week.

The shots that didn’t fall in Tennessee (60 missed in 82 attempts) were finding their mark at Carver Arena, particularly in the second half when the Braves went 18-for-31 to produce a season-best 51-point period.

“It’s important to bounce back after a poor performance,” said center Koch Bar, who went from an 0-for-6, three-rebound night to a 4-for-6, eight-board one. “You can’t have two bad games in a row. We need to have confidence in ourselves.”

Of course, it’s much easier to be confident at home against North Carolina A&T in front of 5,000 friendly fans than at Memphis before 15,000 hostile ones.

Still, the first 20 minutes Saturday were often a struggle against a team ranked 327th (of 353 D-I teams) by KenPom.com.

Bradley (6-3) clung to a 32-28 lead at halftime, was getting out-rebounded and was having trouble converting against the Aggies’ changing defenses.

“Our energy level in the first half, we were kind of dead,” said BU forward Elijah Childs.

Childs, a lone bright spot at Memphis with a 21-point, 14-rebound performance, echoed those energy concerns to the team at halftime Saturday.

“We had some attitudes again in the first half,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “That needs to go. It was really the Elijah Childs show at halftime. It wasn’t anything I said. He brought the energy and enthusiasm in that locker room and guys responded off him. That was good because we need to keep moving in that player-led direction as a team.”

Childs led the charge himself, scoring 17 of his 23 game-high points Saturday in the second half. And whatever grousing there may have been from teammates in the first 20 minutes was cleared up pretty quickly as the Braves out-scored the visitors 36-8 in the first 12 minutes plus of the second half.

“I just try to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Childs said. “I’m feeling consistent. I’m going to my bread and butter and not letting anybody stop what I can do and what I’m best at. And that’s working down low with my left hook.”

Obviously, what he’s doing behind closed doors is just as significant to the team’s success. It’s a great sign of leadership from a kid who was just trying to establish himself in his first two seasons.

“The team feeds off Eli when he’s vocal,” Bar said. “He brings a lot of energy rebounding and defensively. We feed off that and everyone follows.”

Two of the followers Saturday were freshmen Ville Tahvanainen and Stephan Gabriel. Both have gotten opportunities this season, averaging double-digit minutes. While they’ve shown potential, they’ve also endured some adjustment-to-college-ball difficulties.

Gabriel already has the chiseled 225-pound body of a veteran and seemed ready for a sizeable role in Game 2 when he posted an eight-point, six-rebound effort vs. IUPUI.

But the New Jersey native has had his share of troubles as the competition level picked up. In the last three games against Northwestern, Kansas State and Memphis, he went scoreless and grabbed just one rebound in 20 total minutes.

Saturday was Gabriel’s best offensive game as he scored 12 points in 11 minutes in a variety of ways. He didn’t play in the first half and his first basket was an impressive baseline drive and dunk with 12 minutes left.

He added a 3-pointer, a rebound basket and was 5-for-6 from the line.

“Steph is still finding his way, like any freshman,” said Childs . “He’s still learning, but we’re happy he can get out there and find his groove. We know he can help us. He has the physical ability. Now it’s about getting on with the mental part.”

Tahvanainen is a different story. The 6-foot-4 guard has shot lights out in many practices from 3-point range and was expected to bring a needed outside shooting addition to the Braves.

But his 3s have not fallen. He was 2-for-19 entering this game and went 0-for-3 Saturday. Most of his attempts have looked good out of his hand, but have been off the mark.

What is promising is the Finland native hasn’t let it affect the rest of his game. Which is crucial because it shows he’s not a one-dimensional player.

He had six points and two rebounds, scoring on a couple of aggressive drives. Wardle was confident enough in Tahvanainen to start him at point guard in place of Darrell Brown to begin the second half because he liked the freshman’s energy level in the first half.

“I’m not worried about (Tahvanainen’s 3-point shooting),” Wardle said. “Defensively he was solid. He passed the ball real well. He’s always in the right place at the right time. He’s coming along. The 3-point shooting, I think it will just take one game with him. Once it goes in a couple of times, it’ll rally him.”

At the same time, self-assuredness isn’t something Tahvanainen is lacking.

“He’s a very confident, swagger kid,” Wardle said. “He put up ridiculous (scoring) numbers over in Europe. If scoring is the last thing we’re worried about with him, that’s a positive. He’s figuring out the length, the quickness, how quick he has to get his shot off, playing off his teammates. But I love his demeanor and his mental toughness. Hopefully he can keep that up.”

Thus began a three-game homestand (Maryville on Tuesday and Georgia Southern next Sunday conclude it) for Bradley that should provide Wardle the chance to further develop and integrate his freshmen in a more comfortable environment than the frying pans of Fort Myers and Memphis.

The third first-year player, guard Antonio Thomas, has also shown flashes of solid play, but the coach can afford to bring him along more slowly as Brown’s point guard apprentice.

And a veteran named Childs will help lead them.

