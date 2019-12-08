CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is officially headed to Santa Clara, Calif., to take on California (7-5,

4-5 Pac-12) in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

The Illini attained bowl eligibility for the first season since 2014 by going 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten) in

2019, picking up last-second wins over No. 6 Wisconsin and at Michigan State along the way.

The win in East Lansing was what clinched the bowl berth, as the Illini completed the largest

comeback in program history (25 points) to win 37-34 on Daniel Barker’s late-game touchdown.

“It is the culmination of hundreds of days and thousands of hours of hard work by our players

and staff,” coach Lovie Smith said in a news release. “The excitement shown by our team when

we got the win to become bowl eligible is something I'll never forget. Playing in a bowl game is

a huge step for our program in terms of the extra practices, the message it sends to recruits and the

excitement we see both within our team and throughout our great fan base.”

Illinois lost the last two games of the season, losing at Iowa and to Northwestern in Champaign,

but rattled off four straight victories in the Big Ten to reach six wins.

The Golden Bears finished in fourth place in the Pac-12 North Division, earning wins against

Washington, Stanford, UCLA and Oregon State.

California lost to TCU in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl in its last bowl appearance, finishing the year

7-6 (4-5 Pac-12). This is the Golden Bears’ third bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons (2011

Holiday Bowl and 2015 Armed Forces Bowl).

Illinois is making its third bowl appearance of the last decade, with its most recent being a 35-18 loss to Louisiana Tech in the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Illini also played in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl — which is now the Redbox Bowl — in 2011, knocking off UCLA to finish the year 7-6 (2-6 Big Ten).

The Redbox Bowl is hosted at the home of the NFL’s San Francisco Giants, at Levi’s Stadium in

Santa Clara, which is about 45 miles southeast of San Francisco.

“The game features a traditional Pac-12 opponent, one of our country’s greatest stadiums, an

advantageous date, and a premier television partner,” Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman

said in a news release. “We are excited for our players and fans to experience the San Francisco

Bay area, which is home to our University’s second-largest concentration of alumni.”

The game will be televised on Fox and will kick off at 3 p.m.