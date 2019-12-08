Kannon Webster is a freshman. But he’s no rookie when it comes to wrestling.

The Washington wrestler began his high school career Saturday, after racking up quite the impressive resume at the kids club level.

That resume includes four Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state titles, four Illinois freestyle state championships in his summer club division, and a third-place finish in freestyle at the Fargo nationals among a mountain of other accomplishments.

He entered Washington’s Super Duals event Saturday ranked No. 5 in the nation at 106 pounds by InterMat.

He comes by his talent both naturally and as a product of growing up around a Washington program that has produced 16 individual state champions in the last 11 years and won the last four Class 2A dual-team state titles.

His father Matt Webster was Washington’s first state champion, winning the 140-pound Class AA title in 1995 after placing second as a junior. The elder Webster, who also wrestled at the University of Missouri, is an assistant on the Panthers coaching staff and coached his son at the IKWF level.

“It’s exciting to have him part of it,” Matt Webster said of Kannon starting his high school career. “He’s been looking forward to this for a couple years and he finally gets to be here.”

The younger Webster began wrestling when he was around 5 to 6 years old, getting exposed to the Panthers culture in a wrestling room (or balcony at the time) that then included three-time state champ Dylan Reel and runner-up Colton Gladwell.

“I’d bring him to practice and he’d crawl around the bleachers and kinda run around with (2019 state champ Joey Cape),” Matt Webster said.

Through the years, Kannon watched wrestlers like No. 1 nationally ranked Jake Warner, two-time champ Randy Meneweather, unbeaten state champ Elijah Woods and others compete.

“He’s been fortunate enough to have really good coaches and really good kids that he’s gotten to look up to,” Matt Webster said. “He’s been around and the guys have all been really good role models for him. He’s seen those guys, watched their work ethic and what the program has done, led by coach (Bryan) Medlin and (Nick) Miller.”

The younger Webster admitted to having a little anxiety leading up to Saturday’s opener.

“I was actually a little nervous earlier in the week, but (Saturday) all the butterflies went away and I was ready,” Kannon said.

Nothing like starting with a big challenge.

Webster faced Ben Aranda of DeKalb, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, in his first match. The Panther freshman fell behind 4-2, before battling back for a 12-4 major decision.

“I've wrestled that kid quite a few times,” Webster said of his teammate on Team Illinois over the summer. “Down 4-2, I knew I still had it in me to come back and get the win. I just had to be smart and keep wrestling for every position.”

He followed that with two first-period pins against opponents from Lincoln-Way West and Lockport, before a forfeit victory.

Of all his accomplishments prior to this season, Webster considers the third at Fargo his best.

“It was kinda my first glimpse at the high school division and I knew I was right there with those guys, that I could compete with all of them,” he said.

He has big goals for the season, but those start with little goals.

“Four-time state champ, that's pretty good but it's another jump to the high school level, so you just have to keep making progress and keep going,” said Webster. “ I just want to continue to improve in different positions, no matter where you're at.”

Dad, who still wins the sparring bouts with his son (“I’m catching up” says Kannon), is cautiously optimistic.

“He’s still just a freshman,” Matt Webster said. “He’s done very, very well up to date. As long as he likes wrestling and he’s working hard every day in the room, we’ll see how that plays out for him. Hopefully there’s not a whole lot of pressure for him. He’s responded well in the situations he’s been in so far. But he has a long way to go.”

His new head coach is excited for the future.

“It’s neat to see a kid like that come through,” Miller said. “He’s got the potential to be one of those special kind of kids that don’t come through all the time. We’ve been blessed to have a few of those and he just has the right tools to be really successful in the sport, from the mental approach, to the way he trains, physically. He’s got a real upside and I’m real excited to see what the next four years bring.”

