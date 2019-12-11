Editor's note: Today we begin a weekly look at the top high school basketball teams in the Journal Star area. Adam Duvall has girls rankings on Wednesdays and John Komosa will begin his on Thursday. Records through Tuesday.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Lewistown (9-0): Indians, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, continue to roll over opponents, winning by an average of 37.2 points per game.

2. Brimfield (9-0): Haley Wallace and Ella Lune have been a great 1-2 punch.

3. Eureka (8-2): Hornets are riding a five-game win streak, while racing out to a 5-0 mark in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

4. Illini Bluffs (6-1): A late start to the season for the Tigers haven’t slowed the production of Hanna Hicks or Hannah Alvey.

5. Fieldcrest (9-0): Just a year removed from winning the program’s first regional, the Knights are off to a hot start.

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Morton (7-0): Reigning Class 3A state champs continue to show how come the Potters are ranked No. 1 in 3A.

2. Peoria High (7-2): Lions took the first step to winning the city, beating Richwoods by 13 on Tuesday.

3. Richwoods (4-4): Two of the Knights’ four losses have come from Morton and Peoria High.

4. Washington (6-0): Key early-season wins for the Panthers include four and nine-point victories over Danville Schlarman and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, respectively.

5. Canton (3-4): Don’t overlook the Little Giants, who have played a loaded schedule, despite the losing record.

- Adam Duvall