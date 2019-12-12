SPHL

Peoria Rivermen

vs

Evansville Thunderbolts

Friday, Ford Center, Evansville, Ind., 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Ford Center, Evansville, Ind., 7:15 p.m.

Season series: Peoria, 3-0-1.

Records: Evansville, 8-8-1 (6th). Peoria, 12-1-1 (1st).

Head coaches: Evansville, Jeff Bes. Peoria, Jean-Guy Trudel.

Ice Time: The Rivermen head for a weekend pair at Evansville against a hot Thunderbolts team that has won four straight and risen from ninth to sixth in the SPHL race. Peoria continues to hold the high ground with the top spot in the league. The Rivermen will be without defenseman Jake Hamilton, who will serve as one-game SPHL suspension. Evansville will be without right wings Demico Hannoun and Connor Sanvido, both serving one-game SPHL suspensions. Sanvido is tied for the Evansville team lead in goalscoring. Rivermen veteran goaltender Eric Levine brings in an active shutout sequence of 125 minutes, 22 seconds, and is ranked No. 1 in the SPHL with a 1.60 goals-against and .943 saves rate. Evansville goaltender Parker Gahagen is on an ECHL call-up. The Bolts have signed veteran goaltender Brian Billett. Rivermen left wing Darren McCormick has points in 13 of 14 games this season.

Listen/Watch: All games streamed live (audio) via Mixlr at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ or through team site at www.rivermen.net. Live Internet telecast on NeuLion via www.rivermen.net.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.