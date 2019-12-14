SPHL
THUNDERBOLTS 4, RIVERMEN 3 (SO)
Rivermen 2 1 0 0 (0) -- 3
Evansville 0 3 0 0 (1) -- 4
First period -- 1 Rivermen, Hoglund 3 (Smutek), 5:12. 2 Rivermen, Reichert 9 (Nieminen, McCormick), 10:55. Penalties -- Levine, Peo (roughing), 12:14.
Second period -- 3 Evansville, Barnaby 4 (Kronwall), 9:19. 4 Evansville, Sutliffe 7 (Thacker, Plevy), 10:08. 5 Evansville, Sutliffe 8 (pp) (Lubin, Swensen), 13:58. 6 Rivermen, Baer 2 (McCormick), 17:01. Penalties -- Dzakhov, Eva (roughing), 6:04; Smutek, Peo (roughing), 6:04; Reichert, Peo, minor-major (boarding, 5-min fighting), 12:40; Borsoi, Eva, major (5-min fighting), 12:40; McMartin, Peo (hooking), 19:47.
Third period -- no scoring. Penalties -- Hein, Eva (crosschecking), 5:44; Reichert, Peo (tripping), 8:52; Thacker, Eva (tripping), 13:27; Hagaman, Peo (unportsmanlike conduct, diving), 13:27.
Sudden-death overtime -- no scoring. Penalties -- McMartin, Peo (holding), 1:07.
Shootout -- Rivermen challengers: Neville (failed), Ernst (failed), McCormick (failed), Baer (scored), Reichert (failed). Evansville challengers: Smith (scored), Dzakhov (failed), Plevy (failed), Sutliffe (failed), Swenson (scored). Evansville wins tiebreaker, 2-1.
Shootout scoring: 7 Evansville, Swenson 4 (game-winner), 20:00.
Shots on goal -- Rivermen 12 10 12 0 (0) -- 34. Evansville 9 15 5 10 (1) -- 40.
Power play chances -- Rivermen, 0 of 1. Evansville, 1 of 5.
Goalies -- Rivermen, Levine 7-0-2 (39 shots-36 saves), 1 shootout goal. Evansville, Ostepchuk 5-2-0 (34-31).
Rivermen plus-minus -- Fregeau +1, McMartin +2, Ernst -1, Reichert E, Smutek +2, Baer +1, McPherson +1, Hagaman E, Carvalho E, Hoglund E, Oskroba -1, Neville -2, Dion E, Nieminen E, McCormick +2.
Evansville plus-minus -- Borsoi -1, Lubin -2, Walters E, Plevy -1, Thacker E, Smith E, Hellems +1, Dzakhov E, Sutliffe E, Hulton E, Butler -1, Hein E, Swenson -1, Kronwall E, Barnaby E.
Officials -- Referee, McClement. Linesmen -- Hunt, Uzarek.
Attendance -- 911.