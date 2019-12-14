Cameron Clark is even more focused this season, after a fantastic start to his high school career.

Last year as a freshman, the Illini Bluffs wrestler burst onto the prep scene with a second-place finish at 113 pounds at the Class 1A state tournament — losing to only two wrestlers all season.

This year, he’s off to an 11-0 start after year-round preparation.

“I used that as motivation,” Clark said of the runner-up finish to Heyworth’s Levi Neuleib. “All I did was wrestle this summer. I didn't stop. I just attacked every practice like it's the state tournament, every match like it's the state tournament.”

Clark upgraded his competition over the summer, competing in folkstyle tournaments as well as a national duals event in Michigan and another national tournament in Virginia Beach.

He also worked on both his mental and physical approach to wrestling.

“Definitely my attitude toward tough matches,” said Clark, who has also trained with the TJ Trained program in Morton since he was 5 years old. “I used to be kinda scared of them. Now, I just take them on. Also, my finishes. My shots were starting to get a little sloppy towards the end of last year. I’m also refining my skills to be a better wrestler.”

One move in particular, the IB sophomore zeroed in on. After two close decision losses to Neuleib coming into state, Clark was pinned by a cradle in the first round of the finals match.

“We worked quite a bit on the counter to the cradle that put us away at the state finals,” Illini Bluffs coach Shawn O’Connor said. “That shot (Clark) got in on, he hung his head a little too much. He definitely focused on that.”

The only other wrestler to beat Clark last season was Trey Pearcy of Charleston at the Argenta-Oreana Tournament finals (6-3).

Clark could get his shots at revenge soon. He could face Pearcy at Argenta-Oreana on Jan. 4 and Neuleib at the Princeton Invitational Tournament on Jan. 11.

“It excites me,” Clark said of facing Neulieb again. “It gets me ready for the year. I've been preparing for it. I've got to take one match at a time and get there first, but I’m hoping for another opportunity.”

Clark started this season Nov. 30 with a title at Illini Bluffs own tournament, getting pins in 48 and 40 seconds respectively. Saturday, he stayed unbeaten with decisive wins (19-4 tech fall, forfeit, 7-0 decision) at a quadrangular against Metamora, Eureka and host Morton.

Clark, ranked No. 2 at 120, doesn’t mind the idea that he’s a marked man each time he goes out on the mat.

“I kinda like having a little pressure on me,” he said. “I like being the underdog in big matches, but if a kid’s coming to wrestle me, like at the state tournament, I like a little bit of pressure. It makes me know you're hungry.”

