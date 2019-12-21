Sure, the Green Bay Packers haven't picked up many style points in this first season under coach Matt LaFleur.

They've been outscored in the second and fourth quarters. Only four of their 11 wins have come by more than one score. Their team rankings in rushing and passing yardage on both offense and defense are all in the bottom half of the league.

Here they are, though, needing only one victory over their final two games to take the division title. What's more, a first-round bye for the playoffs remains well within reach. Whatever the outcome of their visit to Minnesota on Monday night, this rookie year for the inexperienced LaFleur and his staff could hardly be recorded as anything but a job well done.

"This was the goal, to win the NFC North, and this is the game that can do it for us," said LaFleur, the offensive coordinator for Tennessee last season who turned 40 last month.

From quarterback Aaron Rodgers on down the roster, players have raved about the contribution that the chemistry of this team has made to the stellar won-loss record and late-game resiliency. Beyond that, though, there aren't any secrets to this success for the Packers (11-3).

They have the second-fewest turnovers in the NFL with nine, and their rushing attack spearheaded by Aaron Jones has ably complemented Rodgers in his up-and-down attempt to help his young wide receivers hit their stride. The defense has the third-best interception percentage in the league and the fifth-best red zone rate, allowing fewer than half of opponent possessions inside the 20 to cross the goal line.

There were plenty of questions, both internal and external, about how Rodgers would work with LaFleur, but their initial relationship has by all accounts been a healthy one.

"He allowed for the leadership to kind of naturally come together. He empowered guys that need to be empowered, allowed his coaching staff to do the same, and I think naturally there's been kind of a group within the group that's formed from a leadership standpoint that we all hold ourselves, especially in that group, to a really high standard," Rodgers said. "Because we have to set the tone for the rest of the squad, and Matt has fostered that ability I think by keeping things very simple."

The Packers, five-point underdogs, are a better team with a better QB — but venue makes huge difference. VIKINGS, 27-24

BEST BET

Jacksonville (+7) at Atlanta: Falcons are rallying to save Dan Quinn's job. Jaguars are a mess. FALCONS, 30-16

UPSET SPECIAL

Cincinnati (+1) at Miami: Only because we need one every week ... BENGALS, 13-12

SUNDAY'S OTHER GAMES

Dallas (-2 1/2 ) at Philadelphia: Eagles struggling to beat bad teams. Now they face mediocre one for NFC East crown. COWBOYS, 26-20

Kansas City (-5) at Chicago: Chiefs won't get off easy against disappointing Bears. CHIEFS, 23-20

New Orleans (-3) at Tennessee: Titans picked wrong opponent for a must-win game. SAINTS, 27-19

Pittsburgh (-3) at NY Jets: Steelers inch closer to a wild-card spot. STEELERS, 21-10

Detroit (+6) at Denver: Was almost ready to make Broncos the Best Bet. Not quite. BRONCOS, 20-10

Oakland (+6 1/2) at LA Chargers: Raiders thinking more about Las Vegas than Carson, California. CHARGERS, 27-22

NY Giants (+3) at Washington: Is Urban Meyer headed to DC to coach Dwayne Haskins? REDSKINS, 37-23

Carolina (+6 1/2) at Indianapolis: Two teams that have crashed. Colts have enough to win this one. COLTS, 20-16

Baltimore (-8) at Cleveland: Browns beat Ravens in last meeting. Baltimore hasn't lost since — and remembers. RAVENS, 27-14

Arizona (+9 1/2) at Seattle: A lot of points to lay, but we have unending faith in Russell Wilson. SEAHAWKS, 27-16

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Buffalo (+6) at New England: The Bills will make it close and could steal this one — and the division. PATRIOTS, 17-15

LA Rams (+6) at San Francisco: Niners were last unbeaten team and now could wind up sixth playoff seed. 49ERS, 30-28

Houston (-3) at Tampa Bay: Texans are as unpredictable as anyone in an unpredictable league. TEXANS, 33-28

2019 RECORD

Last Week: 7-9 against spread, 10-6 straight up. ... Season Totals: 117-102-4 against spread, 133-88-1 straight up. ... Best Bet: 11-4 against spread, 12-3 straight up. ... Upset special: 7-8 against spread, 7-8 straight up. ... Saturday's game picked before kickoff.