WASHINGTON — Most of Washington’s mistakes are forgivable.

A missed boxout, an ill-advised pass or a slow rotation on defense. Kim Barth won’t hold all those blunders against her girls basketball team.

“We’re making some errors that are freshmen and sophomore errors, but they’re freshmen and sophomores making those errors,” the Panthers coach said. “As we continue to play together, and we mesh and we (will) figure out what we’re good at.”

Seems like Washington, which opens pool play in the Manual Holiday Tournament at 9:30 a.m. Thursday against Illinois Valley Central (1-9), is well on its way to already being a pretty dangerous ballclub. An 8-1 start behind a young core has been very encouraging to Barth.

In Friday’s Mid-Illini Conference game against Morton, the Panthers started two sophomores — Georgia Duncan and Luci Wilson — and freshmen Claire McDougall to go with junior Allie Scrivner and senior Kayle Baker. Sophomore Leah Jones was the first player off the bench in the meeting with the reigning Class 3A state champions.

Barth says her squad is athletic, practices hard and displays a top-notch intensity.

“We have girls that are bought in, that are coachable (and) that are disciplined for the most part … we just have a bunch of girls that like to play together,” she said.

Duncan has the potential to be the next great Panther to come through the program. The 6-foot combo guard is already drawing comparisons to Washington’s all-time leading scorer and former coach Maggie (Krick) Mose.

Have we even seen a glimpse of how good Duncan can be?

“No,” Barth said without any hesitation. “We’re just trying to get her to be a little more aggressive and realize that she has so much athletic ability … and want the ball in her hands all the time.”

Against Morton, Duncan had a quiet night — 12 points on 4-for-7 shooting — but displayed some confidence. She hit three 3s, added a nice up and under move and split a pair of free throws.

Barth especially wants to get it out of her standout underclassmen’s head that at any time she’s being a ball hog.

“You’re not even close,” Barth said of what she tells Duncan. “And I’m not going to tell you if you ever are, because I want the ball in your hands.

“She has so much potential and she works her butt off every day.”

An offseason spent shooting and building her stamina which included conditioning and improving her foot speed was particularly important for Duncan. Those are just two of aspects she feels can help take her game to the next level.

More than anything, Duncan wants to bring the mentality of a high-octane leader each time she’s on the court.

“I kind of view myself as a playmaker, get things going, kind of hype up my teammates as we’re playing and kind of keep the energy there,” she said.

“We just have a lot of confidence in ourselves right now.”

What also doesn’t hurt is Washington isn’t afraid to play anyone. The Panthers faced and beat reigning Class 1A state champ Danville Schlarman and 3A fourth-place finisher Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

Normal West, Normal U-High and Richwoods still remain in the queue for the new year.

“Strength of schedule is huge and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Barth said.

Adam Duvall