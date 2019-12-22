CHICAGO — The search for starting pitching has been an offseason priority for the Chicago White Sox.

The team landed a former Cy Young Award winner Saturday, reportedly agreeing to a three-year deal with left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the deal is for $55.5 million and includes a vesting fourth year that could take the contract to $74 million. The deal is pending a physical.

Keuchel would be the second starter the team landed this week.

The Sox on Friday signed Gio Gonzalez to a one-year, $5 million deal. Gonzalez will receive $4.5 million in 2020. The Sox hold a club option on Gonzalez for the 2021 season; they can retain him for $7 million or buy him out for $500,000.

Keuchel would slot in near the top of the Sox rotation, led by ace Lucas Giolito. Keuchel would provide experience to a group that includes Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease.

The Sox will eventually have Micheal Kopech, who missed all last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Carlos Rodon, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

Keuchel, who turns 32 on Jan. 1, went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts in 2019 after signing with the Braves on June 7.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Astros and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, when he went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA in a career-high 232 innings.

Keuchel is a two-time All-Star (2015 and '17) and has four Gold Gloves (2014-16, '18). He has a career 84-71 record with a 3.67 ERA in 1,302 innings.

Keuchel had a 4.55 ERA with a 9-12 record in 2016 but rebounded with a 14-5 mark and 2.90 ERA during the Astros' run to the World Series in 2017.

He has plenty of postseason experience, going 4-2 with a 3.47 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).

Keuchel has made five starts at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he's 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA (17 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings).

The Sox have had an active offseason. In addition to the two pitchers, the Sox signed the top catcher on the free-agent market in Yasmani Grandal in four-year, $73 million deal.

They also re-signed first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year, $50 million contract and added outfielder Nomar Mazara in a trade with the Rangers.

With the moves and a young offensive core featuring third baseman Yoan Moncada, shortstop Tim Anderson and left fielder Eloy Jimenez, the Sox have positioned themselves to be a major player in the AL Central.