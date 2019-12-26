PEORIA — It was a good Christmas for the Bradley coaches and players, who had the opportunity to either get back home for a short break or enjoy the unseasonably nice weather here.

“It’s the first time I’ve been able to go for a jog on Christmas Day,” said BU coach Brian Wardle.”It was a well-needed break for our guys to be with family and friends.”

But the best gift for all concerned was the medical status update on standout forward Elijah Childs, who broke a finger on his right hand in a fall during the Georgia Southern game Dec. 15.

At the time, the prognosis was he would be sidelined from 3-6 weeks. It appears now Childs’ return will be on the low end of that estimate.

“We’re hoping for (around three weeks) right now,” Wardle said. “Everything is heading in the right direction. The X-rays have been good.”

For Childs to come back to action for the Missouri Valley Conference opener against Drake on New Year’s Eve is probably too optimistic. But it might not be outside the realm of possibility to expect a return for the second league game Jan. 4 at Northern Iowa.

If that’s the case, Childs will have missed only three games and just one Valley game. If there’s such a thing as a timely injury, this would be it considering he got hurt on the eve of breaks for final exams and Christmas.

The one certainty right now is the 6-foot-7 junior will miss Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Toledo, perhaps the best team on the Braves’ nonconference home schedule this season.

The Rockets (8-4) have established a strong program under nine-year coach Tod Kowalczyk, winning the Mid-American Conference West Division each of the last two seasons.

Toledo was 25-8 last year and earned an NIT bid. Three starters return.

“They’re very skilled,” Wardle said. “They’re unique in the sense that their 5 man (6-11 Luke Knapke) can pick and pop 3s. A lot of their offense goes through him. They also have a very dynamic point guard (Marreon Jackson). They only go six or seven deep, but their starting five is very good.”

Wardle was an assistant coach to Kowalczyk for five years at Green Bay. When Kowalczyk moved on to Toledo in 2010, Wardle succeeded him. This is the first time they’ve coached against each other.

“I have a lot of respect for Tod,” Wardle said.” I learned so much from him. I wouldn’t be where I am today if not for Tod. He runs his program with high morals and values. He’s very well-organized. Details matter to him.

“We talked this summer, and we both needed a game. It just made sense to do a home-and-home and get a good name like Toledo on the schedule.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Bradley faces a challenging opening MVC week. The Braves host 10-3 Drake on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then head Saturday to 11-1 UNI, the top-ranked Valley team in the NCAA NET rankings at No. 23.

The Bulldogs have been led by sophomore guard Roman Penn, a transfer from Siena where he started as a freshman. Penn, averaging 12.0 points, is the league’s current Newcomer of the Week. Seven-foot sophomore Liam Robbins is vastly improved, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and a conference-best 29 blocked shots (2.2 per game).

Tremell Murphy, the Drake player who was charged with a misdemeanor in September after a Drake student was accidentally shot in the head during a party at Murphy’s home, was fined, given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and placed on probation.

Murphy was suspended for the first five Drake games, played for five and then was injured and hasn’t returned. Drake won at Air Force 85-80 last Saturday and is idle until the BU game.

