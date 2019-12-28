A Christmas bonus came early for Chad Barnes.

On the last Sunday before Christmas, Barnes averaged almost 253 for eight games to beat out a field of 66 bowlers and earn the $900 top prize in the Christmas Handicap Sweeper at Landmark Lanes.

Barnes finished with a scratch pinfall total of 2,023 for his eight games to finish 36 pins ahead of runner-up Kenny Combs (1,987 with 112 pins of handicap). Tom Adcock was third at 1,974 and Mark Stenger fourth with 1,968.

Brad Moore had the early hot hand, opening with games of 279, 247 and 259 for a 785 series. Other early leaders included Ryan Driskill (776), Justin Estima (762), Stenger (762), Tony DeVita (754), Combs (753, including a 300 in Game 2) and Adcock (747).

Barnes started with steady games of 230, 235 and 239, then averaged 276 for his next four games, including an 835 series with games of 300, 278, 257 and 269.

“It’s Landmark, and the carry went right,” said Barnes, who closed with a 215 game. “Also, only having to move a couple of boards all day helped.”

Combs, who earned $450 for second, closed with a 236 to finish 13 pins ahead of Adcock and 19 ahead of Stenger.

Ryan Walker, son of Peoria association Hall of Famer Mark Walker, finished fifth in his first adult tournament with a handicap total of 1,955.

He entered with a 185 average, but had high games of 261, 257, 224 and 220 for a scratch total of 1,731 (216.4 average). With 224 pins of handicap, he finished ahead of his dad, who placed 21st with a scratch total of 1,807.

“Being his first adult tournament, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect,” Mark Walker said. “The guys we crossed with and around us were welcoming, which made it easier for him.

“He has taken up bowling again after baseball and soccer in high school.”

STILL STRIKING

Courtney Cunningham, who used to bowl for the Robert Morris-Peoria women’s bowling team as Courtney Wolf a few years ago, had quite a series on Thursday night.

She opened her league series at the GRC bowling center in Kenosha, Wis., with 28 straight strikes and finished with an 855 set on games of 300, 300 and 255. She now totals eight perfect games and six 800 series.

“I never thought 900, even opening with four strikes, because I was thinking every frame was a new game,” she said. “But when I got to the 10th, I was thinking city/state record.”

She had her only open in the fifth frame of Game 3 (a split) and could have thrown the final seven strikes for a 266. Cunningham left a single pin on her second ball in the 10th and fell nine pins shy of the state record of 864 set by Diane Guttormsen in 1996.

800 SHOOTERS

Jacob Jones rolled his first 800 series on Friday night at Landmark Lanes, finishing the night with an 801. He had games of 268, 288 and 245.

“I just needed the first strike in the 10th of the last game,” Jones said. “My previous high set was 776. And I was very nervous that last game.”

At Striketown Bowl in Pekin, Travis Anderson had games of 300, 289 and 256 for an 845 series, using a Motiv Forge Fire ball.

EARLY LEADERS

Three weeks into the second half of the season, the Mt. Hawley Bowl team has jumped out to the lead in the Bill Mastronardi/Aramark Masters traveling league.

The team of Ryan Driskill, Kile Hardin, Bob Baker and Tony DeVita beat Bullpen, 34-16, on Monday at Twin City Bowl in Bloomington and lead the Linn Lanes team by 18 points. Baker led Mt. Hawley with 710 and DeVita added a 700.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.