BLOOMINGTON — The Metamora boys basketball team came up just short of reaching the State Farm Holiday Classic championship game after a heartbreaking loss to Wheaton Warrenville South at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center on Saturday night.

Tied 46-46 with 3.7 seconds left in regulation, the fourth-seeded Tigers drove the length of the court as Jason Haw swung a pass to Ben Bastian on the left wing. Bastian cashed a 3-pointer at the buzzer over Redbirds defender Gabe Mason to give his team a 49-46 victory.

"I told them there is nothing to hang your head over. I believe we were down eight at one point and battled back for a seven-point lead," Metamora coach Danny Grieves said. "I couldn't be more proud of the guys the way they battled, and the only thing we can take away from this game is what we did well out there."

Metamora (8-3) trailed 22-15 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers (6-5) 17-11 in the third quarter. Mason hit a turnaround 3 at the third quarter buzzer to put the No. 8 seed Redbirds ahead 33-32 and the lead was eventually pushed to 40-35 after another 3-pointer from Landon Ivins with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Warrenville South guard Parker Brown knocked down a jumper to cut the deficit to 45-41 with 1:22 left and a steal and finish by Yonatan Algawerash brought the Tigers close to even. Mason attempted a 3-pointer in the closing seconds with the two teams tied at 46-46, but his miss gave the Tigers one last chance for the game-winner after a rebound and timeout by Jaylen Brown.

"We can try to improve upon this and learn from any mistakes we might have made," added Grieves. "What a great high school game, though, and we battled in a great tournament. The pressure was on and we battled back and didn't give up. I can't ask anymore out of my team, but sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way."

Mason had a game-high 21 points to lead the Redbirds, including a 9-for-9 performance from the free throw line. Ivins added eight points, while Ethan Kizer and Caleb Kizer poured in six each. Bastian and Algawerash each scored 14 to power the Tigers, while teammates Tyler Fawcett (11) and Parker Brown (10) also scored in double-figures.

John Komosa can be reached at 686-3214 or jkomosa@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jkom91.