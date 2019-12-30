SPHL

Peoria Rivermen

vs

Quad City Storm

Tuesday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline, 4 p.m.

Season series: Peoria, 5-1-0

Records: Quad City, 6-11-5 (7th). Peoria, 16-2-3 (1st).

Head coaches: Quad City, Dave Pszenyczny. Peoria, Jean-Guy Trudel.

Ice Time: The Rivermen have a long New Year's Eve game history, although it hasn't been that great in their SPHL era, where they are 1-2-1. Peoria is 17-13-2 all-time on New Year's Eve over its 38-year history in the old IHL, ECHL, AHL and SPHL. That includes a 9-10-0 mark on the road. Quad City won this game with Peoria 4-1 last year. Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman comes into this road rematch with Quad City on a hot streak, with goals in four straight games and points (21) in 10 of his last 12 outings. Six of those outings have been multi-point games. The veteran is an SPHL Player of the Month candidate with seven goals, six assists and a +6 rating in seven December games. Quad City has played to 14 one-goal decisions -- including eight beyond regulation -- in its 22 games this season. The Storm have lost nine of those one-goal outings. Hagaman has six goals and five assists with a +8 rating in the first six games of the season series against Quad City. The Storm have no players in the series with more than three goals or three points.

RIVER READINGS: Roanoke signed Peoria resident and Bradley University men's club hockey head coach Brian Hamilton to serve as emergency backup goaltender in Saturday's loss to the Rivermen at Carver Arena. Hamilton, now 47, has served in that role in pro games for parts of three decades. ... The Federal Hockey Prospects League -- which marginally functions as a class low-A pro circuit -- saw a 55-year-old team owner sign himself and skate in a game over the weekend. Robbie Nichols, 55, owns the Elmira team in the FHPL and joined the lineup when his team was six players short this weekend. His head coach also signed and played. We know Nichols from the Rivermen IHL era, when he played 420 games in that class-AAA league. ... FHPL Battle Creek, meanwhile, ran its losing streak to 24 over the weekend. It's the longest pro hockey losing streak in North America pro hockey history. ... The FPHL plans to have a team in Bloomington next season. God speed.

Listen/Watch: All games streamed live (audio) via Mixlr at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ or through team site at www.rivermen.net. Live Internet telecast on NeuLion via www.rivermen.net.

