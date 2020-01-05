PEORIA — The Bradley women's basketball team earned a spot in history Sunday.

The program won a program record-tying 12th consecutive home game, beating Indiana State 91-75 to remain unbeaten in Missouri Valley Conference play.

The Braves also had a 12-game home win streak between the 1978-79 (five games) and 1979-80 (seven games) seasons.

Lasha Petree scored 36 to lead the Braves (11-2, 2-0), who swept the opening weekend of MVC play after an 82-51 win Friday against Evansville.

Gabi Haack added 17 points and Nyjah White 16 for BU, which earned only its seventh 2-0 MVC start in program history.

Jamyra McChristine scored 19 to lead Indiana State (2-12, 0-2).

Bradey takes the Renaissance Coliseum floor at 7 p.m. Friday against rival Illinois State.