PEORIA — One of the cool charitable projects over the Christmas holiday involved bicycles.

Russell's Cycling & Fitness, based in Washington, delivered 62 bicycles of all sizes and models and awarded them to children and adults before Christmas through their partner, Children's Home of Peoria.

Dubbed "Operation Christmas Bike", Russell's harvested bikes from donations or trade-ins from their customers.

They went to work repairing and renewing the bikes, adding replacement parts where needed, cleaning them up for gifting to Children's Home.

It's part of an initiative in which the bike shop has never forgotten its roots.

"The bicycle and fitness industries have changed enormously since we began," said Russell's Cycling & Fitness owner Joe Russell. "We will never forget how we began, with a passion for bikes, and have grown to a passion for fitness and the outdoors."

