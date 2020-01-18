CHAMPAIGN — Nothing is easy in the Big Ten.

Not even a home matchup against a cellar-dwelling Northwestern (6-11, 1-6 Big Ten) guarantees a win in this league.

The Wildcats pushed Illinois to the brink, but five double-digit scorers and a couple of big plays at the end of the game were enough for Illinois to pull out a 75-71 victory in front of a season-high State Farm Center crowd of 14,131.

Illinois (13-5, 5-2) led for 28:53 on the day, but it seemed like Northwestern had an answer for every punch the Illini threw.

The Wildcats had four players score in double figures, led by freshman forward Robbie Beran’s 17 points.

Senior guard Pat Spencer added 14 points and five assists for the Wildcats, while big men Miller Kopp (16 points) and Ryan Young (14 points) each provided big buckets at key points.

“(Northwestern is) a tough team, kudos to them,” guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “The Big Ten, you really can't look at the rankings or the standings because that doesn't mean anything. You're going to get the other team's best shot, whether you're the best team or the last team.”

Dosunmu finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 (1-of-5 3FG) shooting, but junior Trent Frazier shined brightest for Illinois. Frazier eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his Illinois career, becoming the 50th player in program history to do so.

After the game, Frazier downplayed the accomplishment, but did acknowledge that it was significant.

“It means a lot,” Frazier said. “I’ve worked hard for this. It’s just another milestone, but I’ve got to continue to get better and finish out the season.”

The Wellington, Florida, native hit 5-of-11 shot attempts, including 4-of-7 3-pointers, to score a team-high 16 points. He also matched his career high in rebounds, collecting five boards, while adding three assists and no turnovers.

His coach, Brad Underwood, spoke highly of how Frazier has matured over his three years at Illinois.

“When you start thinking about how he’s halfway through his junior year, that tells you how good his first two years have been as a player,” Underwood said. “It’s not like he’s doing it at the end of his senior year. His first two seasons here were terrific. And yet, he has evolved into not just a scorer. He has evolved into an elite defender, a guy who doesn’t turn it over, a guy who sees the floor and knows everything we do. I couldn’t be prouder and happier, that’s an unbelievable accomplishment.”

Perhaps no shot was bigger for Frazier and Illinois than his trey just before the break to put Illinois up 36-32.

Senior guard Andrés Feliz collected a defensive rebound and the Illini got down the court quickly, and ultimately, Dosunmu found Frazier open in the corner, where he delivered.

Frazier is also on a stretch of six games without a single turnover. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who added 13 points, said that Frazier’s knack for protecting the ball is a reflection of his maturity.

“That’s unbelievable,” Bezhanishvili said. “For me, a guy who has a lot of turnovers, to look at the guy next to me, who hasn’t had a turnover in six games, that just shows the maturity of the player.”

“To not have a turnover in six games,” Bezhanishvili continued, “that’s elite.”

Illinois was unable to stretch its lead past six points for much of the second half, including after a Bezhanishvili dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

That slam gave the Illini a 60-55 lead with 8:09 to go, but on the very next possession, Young pulled up for a crucial 3-pointer to cut the lead to two points.

Even after Dosunmu sank a long jumper to put Illinois up 73-68 with 18 seconds to go, Northwestern wouldn’t go away.

The Wildcats worked the ball to Kopp in the corner, who buried a three to cut it to a two-point game with six seconds to go.

As he has been all season though, Dosunmu was clutch when it counted for Illinois.

After struggling to inbound the ball, the Wildcats fouled Dosunmu before the ball entered play, sending him to the line to ice the game with two free throws that gave Illinois a 75-71 lead with six seconds to go.

There’s no one else Illinois would rather have the ball with the game on the line.

Like he did with his big trey near the end of the win at Wisconsin, and as he did with two huge shots to seal a win over No. 9 Michigan State last season, Dosunmu delivered with the pressure on, hitting both free throws to make it a two-possession game with six seconds remaining.

Dosunmu has had many similar moments in his career, something he noted has prepared him well for his time at Illinois.

“It’s about seizing the moment,” Dosunmu said. “You can’t let the moment get bigger than you.”

While Northwestern sits in last place in the Big Ten, the Illini weren’t overlooking their opponent on Saturday. Underwood said the Wildcats remind him of his younger team from last season that lost 21 games.

“I thought that coming into this game, Northwestern was playing very well,” Underwood said. “For stretches of games, they have been excellent. Watching them, I felt a little bit like I was watching our team from last year. Youth, not quite being able to play for 40 minutes.”

In the loaded Big Ten, nobody is a pushover.

“At the end of the day, there are no upsets in this league anymore,” Underwood said. “Every win is a great win.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois athletics correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.