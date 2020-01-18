EUREKA — The Peoria-area all-stars on the Eureka men’s basketball team got their groove back on Saturday afternoon.

After dropping a pair of games in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play last week, the Red Devils rebounded with a solid 85-79 decision over league-leading Webster — the team they beat last season to win the SLIAC tournament and advance to the Division III NCAA Tournament.

All five Eureka starters on Saturday — Jaedon Banks (Peoria Heights), Jalen Hosea (Richwoods), Austin Juergens (Pekin), Dakota Bennington (Peoria Christian) and Jordan Dehm (Metamora) — are from the Peoria area.

Even some of the top players coming off the bench, such as Ian Milsteadt (East Peoria), Chris Daniels (Peoria High) and Kyle Henderson (Henry), are from the area.

“Our impact players are all from the area,” Eureka coach Chip Wilde said. “All six seniors are from within 30 minutes of here.

“It’s just an area all-star team. I think that there’s just a lot of good basketball in the area.”

That was evident from the final stats in the win over the Gorloks (7-8, 6-2).

Dehm led the Red Devils (10-5, 5-3) with 31 points, scoring 22 in the second half. He also went 12-for-14 from the stripe, including 4-for-4 in the final 11 seconds to ice the game.

“Having a lot of guys from the area really gets the crowd going,” Dehm said. “It’s pretty sweet, because a majority of the campus also has a lot of guys that are from the area. So they’ll bring their friends, and it’s really fun to have a lot of people here that I know.”

Bennington, a transfer from Olivet Nazarene, scored 18 points on an afternoon when he received a ball commemorating his 1,000th career point, which he achieved in a 122-115 win over Grinnell in November.

“It was a good fit to come back home and play with some guys that I knew,” he said. “I love it here. Every year we seem to get more area guys.

“We’re pretty confident in what we’ve got here. We laid a couple of eggs early, but we’re working through some injuries and getting stuff going.”

Milsteadt, a transfer from Illinois Central College, joined the team this year.

“There were people on the team from around the area, I grew up with them, I played against them, and I just knew I’d fit in,” he said.

Milsteadt made an immediate impact when he was in the game against Webster. He hit a trey, had a steal, and fed Bennington with an alley-oop pass that gave Eureka a 60-50 lead.

“It’s just all good chemistry,” he said. “We’re all good friends, and we just click.”

