EAST PEORIA — DJ Davis has shown some tremendous growth — both literally and figuratively — since joining the Illinois Central College men’s basketball team.

The sophomore stepped onto the ICC campus last season as an inexperience guard from Minnetonka, Minn., which is located just a few miles from Minneapolis.

Davis never started a game for the storied Hopkins High School program that has won 10 Minnesota state titles.

“Hopkins is kind of like a Peoria Manual or a Chicago Simeon — any powerhouse in Illinois,” Davis said. “We had like five players go D-I from my high school team.

“I was a late bloomer, so I only played one year of varsity. When I came here, I was kind of inexperienced and my confidence was kind of low.”

Davis was in the area visiting relatives when he came to the ICC campus for an open gym for Cougars coach Tony Wysinger.

“My parents had talked to Coach Wy about my coming down here,” Davis said. “My father is from Chicago, and he actually knew Coach Wy from a long time ago when Coach Wy was playing at the University of Illinois.

“I really liked the vibe Coach Wy was giving me, because I could tell he really wanted me. He only saw me play one time, and he really saw my talent and gave me a chance.”

Wysinger still remembers the tryout.

“He could shoot the ball and do other things,” Wysinger said. “He was a little skinny, but it was something I could work with. At the time, I didn’t know he hadn’t played much in high school.

“But when he first started playing for me, there were things I was noticing that were basic basketball things you should know just from playing. But the more experience he’s gotten, the better he’s gotten.”

It also appears that Davis, 19, has not stopped growing, physically.

“My biological father is 6-foot-4, and my mother is 6-2,” he said. “And I’ve actually grown a lot since getting here.

“I came in probably at 6-3 or 6-4, and every couple of weeks, Coach Wy will say, ‘Looks like you’re getting taller.’ So I’m about 6-6 now, and I still believe I’m still growing.”

And, for the first time in his career, Davis is a starter.

“Last year I came off the bench,” he said. “And I never was bitter about it, because I understood that I needed the experience.

“Coach Wy trusted me and knew I needed to develop. He still tells me that now, although I’m a starter, I still need to grow. I’ve only been playing competitive ball for three or four years, and I’m still getting better.”

With the increased playing time, Davis also has improved in his stats line.

He is averaging about 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, and shoots about 49 percent from the floor and around 75 percent from the free throw line — all up from last season.

Becoming a starter also has done wonders for his confidence.

“I’m a very versatile player,” Davis said. “When I came here last year, my role was as a defender. Now my game is more of, like, everything. I can score, I can defend, I can rebound. I’m very athletic, so I can do a lot of different things. I’m not one-dimensional.”

Davis is on course to graduate from ICC, working toward his degree in journalism. He also has a goal of playing at a Division I school.

“I definitely want to go to a school that has my major and is the best fit for me,” he said. “I really liked what Coach Wy was giving me, and it’s been great so far. I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen next.”

Wysinger also believes Davis can play at the D-I level.

“Our thing is a conduit to helping him get to whatever level he can be,” he said. “He’ll have to play through some mistakes. But he’ll get better by experience, just by being on the floor.

“He’s a good kid from a good family. He got the opportunity, and he’s taking advantage of it.”

Johnny Campos can be reached at 686-3214 or at jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.