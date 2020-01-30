PEORIA — Bradley junior Gabi Haack has become much more than just a long-range shooter during the school's historic women's basketball season.

The 5-foot-10 guard from Elk River, Minn., has become a solid all-around player for the Braves (16-2, 7-0), who go into Friday night’s game at nationally ranked Missouri State as the only undefeated team in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Haack joined the Braves after a standout high school career. As a senior, she averaged 26.1 points a game and led her team to a 32-0 mark and the Class 4A Minnesota state title. She was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Basketball Minnesota for 2016-17, and the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year.

She currently leads the Valley in 3-point baskets (48), 3-pointers per game (2.7), 3-point accuracy (.375, just ahead of teammate Lasha Petree’s .341), and is second in free throw percentage (.852).

Haack is one of three players in the country this season with at least 47 made 3-pointers, 120 rebounds and 40 or more assists. She is also second in career treys at Bradley with 185, just 25 shy of the 210 made by record-holder Katie Yohn.

“But she’s not happy just being a 3-point shooter,” BU coach Andrea Gorski said. “She does that very well, but takes a lot of pride in that she’s worked very hard to diversify her game. She’s one of the best all-around guards in the conference.”

Haack said that she has worked on become stronger and improving on both ends of the court since arriving at the Hilltop.

“I’ve improved at being able to get my way into the paint and post up smaller guards,” she said. “And my defense has improved a lot since high school and freshman year.

“My role on the team is to be a scorer and a rebounder. But going into a game, I don’t really focus on points. I just go in knowing my role and that I have to work hard, box out, be strong, and then the points usually come.”

She is coming off a season-high 25-point performance in a 77-76 decision over Drake. That helped the Braves complete a weekend sweep over the Bulldogs and UNI — something that hadn’t happened since 1992, when Gorski was a senior for the Braves. The victories snapped a 12-game win streak by Drake in the series, and a 16-game streak by UNI against BU.

That helped Haack earn her second straight MVC Player of the Week honor.

Haack said that she had confidence in this year’s BU team coming into the season. But even she is surprised at the Braves’ perfect start in the Valley.

“A 7-0 start that’s crazy, but that just goes to show how hard working this team is, and how much time we put in,” she said. “We all believe in this team, and we believe that we are going to do big things in this conference.

“This year my mindset has really changed to the fact that we can beat any team in the Valley. So I think everyone’s mindset has changed this year, and that’s why we’re so much more successful.”

Gorski said that Haack has put in the work to improve, both on and off the court.

“Every one of her coaches said she was going to be someone that’s going to help your culture now,” Gorski said. “She’s a high-character kid and is great with taking care of the younger players when they get here on campus.

“She really cares about the program as a whole, not just with what she’s doing. She just keeps getting better because she’s so dedicated. She’s like a professional. She takes care of her body, she puts the time in to do extra stretching and extra workouts, extra recovery, she eats very healthy, she just is that kind of kid.”

