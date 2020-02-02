PEORIA — Big shots seem to follow Saniya Tutt wherever she plays.

In her first two girls basketball seasons at Dunlap, Tutt hit a pair of buzzer beaters — both against Pekin — en route to Mid-Illini Conference victories. Her layup — as a freshman — just before the halftime horn helped lead the Eagles to a five-point at Pekin.

Last season, she sliced through the Dragons defense and finished on a nice lay-in, beating the buzzer for a 44-42 win.

Now, the junior has carried that clutch mentality over to Peoria High. The 5-foot-5 starting guard drained an overtime 3-pointer as Class 3A No. 7 Lions erased a four-point deficit to beat fourth-ranked Richwoods, 61-55.

Tutt is a tough defender, great passer and smooth shooter. She scored a game-high 25 points against the Knights, going 8-for-17 from the field and hitting 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3-point range.

“She’s got that varsity experience,” Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said, “and she plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”

Peoria High (21-3), which rides an eight-game win streak and is 7-1 in Big 12 Conference play, got Tutt’s version of a "flu game" in the season sweep of Richwoods. According to Lions coach Meechie Edwards, she played sick, even vomiting in the locker room during halftime.

That, however, didn’t stop Tutt from coming through when Peoria High needed her. She sank two free throws with :21.8 left in regulation to tie the game.

“That alone just shows heart,” Edwards said of her being on the court despite feeling under the weather. “It’s not just her play alone, it’s making big shots.”

Another example of Tutt’s lofty contributions came in the six-point loss to top-ranked Morton on Jan. 4. She matched Potter guard Peyton Dearing with a game-high 16 points.

A big credit, according to her, goes to the offseason conditioning.

“We’ve been working all summer,” Tutt said. “It’s hard, hard work. I ain’t never worked out that hard in my life.”

Upon transferring into Peoria High, Tutt says she was unsure of what to expect when attending her first open gym last summer. Luckily, her mind was put to ease almost immediately.

“Right when I got (to Peoria High) I felt welcome right away,” Tutt said. “I got to know everybody. It was like I’ve been here all three of my years. Our team chemistry is great.”

Said Edwards, “Our chemistry with her is just incredible.”

Getting along with Tutt off the court is also especially easy, Edwards says. He says he finds himself smiling for no reason when Tutt is in his presence.

“She’s just one of those kids that brings light to the room,” the 14-year coach said.

