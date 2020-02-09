1. Lewistown's time

No question that coach Greg Bennett is telling his Lewistown team, "One game at a time." It may be hard for the Class 1A No. 1-ranked squad to not look ahead to Redbird Arena, because the Indians everyone is out to beat them.

Count on Anna Heffren, Karli Heffren and Sydney Shaeffer to have their teammates laser focused every step of the way. A trip to Liberty for the regional is where Lewistown will attempt to hoist a plaque for a fourth successive season.

2. Royal run for Princeville?

Princeville (28-3) has never been to the sectional level in three successive seasons. There's a good chance that changes as the 1A fifth-ranked Princes ride a 20-game win streak into the postseason.

Coach John Gross has a great core of talented players in Brinlee Bauman, Emma Lane, Morissa Martin and Caitlyn Thole. A Lincoln Trail Conference foe — Stark County — potentially stands in the way of this happening for Princeville, which holds a pair of wins over the Rebels.

3. Fieldcrest's next step

Success has come Fieldcrest's way a lot over the past two seasons. Last year, the Knights (26-4) won the program's first ever regional title. This season coach Mitch Neally led Fieldcrest to the school-record for wins, while clinching a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season title.

Now, the attention turns to the Class 2A Pontiac Regional where a tough field — Paxton-Buckley-Loda, El Paso-Gridley and the hosts — await Ashlyn May, Ella Goodrich and Hannah Baker.

4. Kewanee is stacked ...

Kewanee's 2A regional brings a lot of intrigue. First, there's Normal U-High, among those teams receiving votes in the final poll, traveling west on I-74 to play in a pretty loaded field.

Eureka (23-6) is fresh off winning a share of the HOI regular season title behind great play from Natalie Anderson, Madison Farney and Ashley Nohl.

Midwest Central/Delavan (18-11) storms into the postseason having five of its last six behdin the scoring prowess of Mady Harper and the inside play of Annah Miller.

5. ... and so is Mason City

Much like Kewanee, the 1A Illini Central Regional in Mason City offers a great group of teams looking to take home some hardware. Havana and Illini Bluffs (24-6) are the favorites to meet in the regional championship.

However, South Fulton and Illini Central/Greenview will both make it very difficult for those teams to advance. Coach Michele Brady will have Havana (21-8), which is down in 1A for the first time, and Krisa Koke and Reese Smith ready to win a regional for the first time since 2016.

Hannah Hicks and Hanna Alvey want to make sure the retiring Jim Robertson ends his IB coaching career with the most wins possible.