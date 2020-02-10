PEKIN — By becoming a known shooting threat from long distance on the basketball court, Pekin junior Taylor Goss has improved her game in the paint.

Goss made a reputation for herself as one of the top 3-point shooters in the state by winning last season’s Queen of the Hill crown during the state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.

“I was shocked!” Goss said. “I didn’t even know I had won. I thought I had tied with someone.

“I wasn’t really expecting it, because I didn’t really shoot 3s the whole season. I did shoot it, but it wasn’t my strong suit, because I was always trying to get to the basket.”

As a result, teams have been trying to stop her on the perimeter, which is easier said than done.

"I had more confidence coming into this year, but teams just know about it, so I get more focus on me,“ Goss said. "A lot of times I don’t shoot 3s. I normally get to the basket a lot because people come and close me out so hard now. So I just kind of use my so-called quickness to try and get past them and get to the basket.”

Goss also usually gets the most attention by opposing defenses.

“She’s our leading scorer (13.5 points a game), second leading rebounder and our best free throw shooter,” Dragons coach Brett McGinnis said. “She’s been seeing teams’ best defenders all year.

“That’s the unfortunate part when you go and win Queen of the Hill. Everybody’s going to find out that you’re a pretty good shooter. But she’s adjusted well, and her driving game has probably gotten better.”

In a 60-40 Mid-Illini loss against top-ranked Morton on Friday, the 5-foot-10 Goss finished with a game-high 16 points, including four treys. And most of them were with Morton's all-state player Lindsey Dullard defending her.

“Last time I shot here (the Potterdome), it was not too hot,” Goss said. “Once I made my first (trey), it just kind of carried on with me.

“When I tried to get to the basket, their defense just collapsed every time. So it was easier to just get the shot off and then my team could crash the boards.”

Goss has made a verbal commitment to play at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at the next level. But she is hoping the Dragons can continue to improve in her senior season next year first, as does her coach.

“We only won six games last year, but we’re improving,” McGinnis said. “We’re getting there. From the beginning of the season, we’re much better now.”

Pekin (10-15, 3-9) has only three seniors on the roster: Jenna Taphorn, who has given a verbal commitment to play volleyball at SIUE next season, Braelyn Oberle and Ariel Chism.

“We’ll definitely miss them a lot,” Goss said. “But we have a lot of young ones coming in that will definitely help us.

“Most of us have played together for three years, so it will be pretty good.”

And if Goss continues to make treys on a regular basis, the Dragons probably should not be overlooked. Not by a long shot.

