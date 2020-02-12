Ticket prices are rising, but no one seems to feel ripped off watching meaningless Cactus League games in Arizona as they do paying for NFL preseason games in their own stadiums.

The feeling of the sun on your face after a long, dreary winter just makes everything feel better.

The spring trainings I've covered for the Tribune have melded together over the years, with little moments sticking out here and there.

White Sox slugger Frank Thomas giving manager Jerry Manuel a doctor's note to get out of a spring training drill then bolting camp in a salary dispute. Cubs clubhouse man Yosh Kawano looking for bigger pants for a bulked-up Sammy Sosa. Mark DeRosa being carted off on a stretcher after experiencing an irregular heartbeat at Fitch Park. Tony Phillips calling me a "redneck hippie (bleep)," only to later reveal manager Terry Bevington put him up to it. Milton Bradley handing out bubble gum cigars to the media after his wife gave birth, trying to overcome his image as a malcontent.

Everyone gets a fresh start in spring training, including media members, even if the season can turn sour by Memorial Day.

As the Cubs and White Sox prepare to open camp Wednesday in Arizona, I've been thinking back to my first spring training assignment 25 years ago in Sarasota, Fla., which the White Sox once called home.

The spring of 1995 was like no other in baseball history. Major-league players still were on strike six months after the '94 season was halted on Aug. 12, but the owners decided to start the 1995 season anyway, using minor leaguers and an assortment of replacement players in hopes of breaking the union.

The big question that February in Sox camp was what would happen with their most prominent minor-leaguer, a 32-year-old Double-A outfielder named Michael Jordan who hit .202 in his first professional season.

White Sox general manager Ron Schueler threatened to send home all Sox minor-leaguers who refused to play in Grapefruit League games, but the former Bulls star was the only one in Florida who actually could be a drawing card. An early spring White Sox-Blue Jays game in Dunedin, Fla., was the only one on the Jays' schedule to sell out before the game, thanks to anticipation Jordan would be in a Sox uniform that day.

The hard-nosed Schueler wanted to leave the impression Jordan was just another minor-leaguer who had to follow protocol.

"I treat everybody the same," he told reporters, suggesting he'd send the world's best-known athlete home without a second thought.

We all figured he was bluffing. No one tells Michael Jordan to go home.

Jordan was entering his second season in baseball after his shocking first retirement from the Bulls in October 1993. He knew he wouldn't be asked to cross the line when the regular season began but he also was well aware the Sox needed his name to help sell their replacement team.

"I know they do, and I really want to play," Jordan said. "I think it's really helpful to my game. But it's a whole different scenario for me. If I was a normal minor-leaguer, I probably would play in the games."

As Sox players stretched and worked out at Ed Smith Field in Sarasota, a battle between Jordan and Schueler loomed. There were other "names" in camp, including former Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd and infielder Pete Rose Jr., the son of all-time hit king.

But the focus was all on one man, the greatest player in NBA history.

"If there is one thing Jordan has proven over the course of his basketball and baseball careers, it's that no one can predict exactly what he is going to do next," I wrote.

The Sox beat writers spent the first part of spring loitering daily near Jordan's locker, which, to his dismay, was next to chatty catcher Junior Ortiz. We peppered Jordan with questions about the Bulls and the NBA, and someone asked Jordan what he thought about a player who was being called the "next Michael Jordan."

"The next me?" Jordan said with a furrowed brow. "Who's that?"

Uh, Grant Hill.

"He's closer to Scottie Pippen than to me in terms of his style," Jordan "But I like his game."

D-Day finally arrived with the start of Grapefruit League games. On March 2, the Sox sent Jordan and 30 other minor-leaguers who refused to play in the exhibition games to a no-frills clubhouse, separating them from the so-called "Scab Sox."

After a heated on-field discussion with Schueler, Jordan stormed off, packed his belongings into a Bulls duffel bag and bolted from Sox camp in his SUV. He told a reporter standing in the parking lot he was "going home," leaving the Sox and everyone in Chicago wondering what was next.

"If indeed he decides to leave, I just hope that he'll let me know," Schueler said.

The next morning, Jordan was on his personal jet back to Chicago, where he would soon rejoin the Bulls and go on to win three more NBA championships. He said goodbye to his Sox pals in fitting fashion, having the jet fly over the practice field and dip its wing while the minor-leaguers were holding their morning stretch.

"There goes Jordan," one player yelled as the group looked up and waved.

The rest of the replacement spring was a blur, but the strike eventually ended and the real Sox players returned.

Twenty-five years later we're starting another spring and more stories are waiting to be written.