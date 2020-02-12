Duke's Mike Krzyzewski let the NCAA have it last week.

On Tuesday night, after the Blue Devils won a game at Boston College, Coach K issued a stern rebuke of what he sees as the NCAA's lack of vision in guiding the future of men's college basketball.

"Do you see anything coming out from the NCAA saying what our future is?" Krzyzewski said. "What our plan is?"

It feels like NCAA men's basketball is near a tipping point.

The current men's college hoops season is widely regarded as pedestrian, with a lack of great teams, a lack of star players and a resulting on-the-court product that is too often lackluster.

It feels like a number of underlying trends that are serving to undermine men's college hoops _ starting with the annual mass exodus of players with remaining eligibility who turn professional with no hope of being drafted by the NBA _ have caught up with the sport.

"I wish the whole thing would change," Krzyzewski lamented.

Here are three things that urgently need to change — two that would benefit players, one that would benefit fans — before it becomes too late to "fix" college basketball.

1. Let players with remaining college eligibility who enter the NBA Draft but are not selected return to NCAA hoops.

In 2010, when John Calipari essentially launched the one-and-done era, there were 16 college underclassmen who entered the NBA Draft but were not chosen.

Last year, there were 41 such players _ including college standouts such as Auburn's Jared Harper, Michigan's Charles Matthews (the ex-Kentucky Wildcat), LSU's Naz Reid and Gonzaga's Zach Norvell.

For all the attention paid to star-level players who leave after one season, it is the increasing number of "good players" who bolt college with remaining eligibility that go undrafted that is doing the real damage to college hoops.

The Rice Commission — the NCAA panel on basketball reforms chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — recommended that those players be given a means to return to college hoops.

According to an NCAA website, however, the college sports governing body has put off implementing the idea until the NBA and its players union agree to "make an expected rule change, which would make undrafted student-athletes who return to college after the draft ineligible for the NBA until the end of the next college basketball season."

Rather than wait on entities it does not control, the NCAA should go "players first" and act unilaterally.

2. Adopt the so-called "Olympics model" for NCAA Division I athletics.

Perhaps good basketball players with remaining college eligibility would be less likely to leave for professional opportunities below the NBA if playing NCAA hoops was a better deal.

The state of California enacted a law slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, that will allow college athletes in that state to earn compensation for the use of their likeness, sign endorsement deals and hire agents to represent them.

In response, the NCAA Board of Governor's announced that it had unanimously voted to give college athletes "the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."

The italicized part of that statement is worrisome. What the NCAA needs to do is let go of outdated concepts of "amateurism" and let college athletes have access to the free market.

Letting players do TV commercials for the local car dealer, make royalties off T-shirt sales or do statewide autograph tours might help stop the drain of veteran talent out of college hoops.

3. Make much less use of video replay in officiating games.

In college hoops, the constant replay reviews of officiating calls serve to undermine the pace of play and remove drama from games.

Is there anything less compelling to watch than a basketball game where play is stopped so a referee can stare at a video screen?

People say, "Don't you want to get the calls right?"

Well, I consume a truly distressing amount of televised sports. Time after time, I see variations of this scenario:

After watching numerous replays, the TV announcers will say "that ball was clearly off Team A, no question."

Then, when the officials actually made their decision, they rule the ball was off Team B.

Let's presume replay can't be ditched entirely (which would be fine with me), but how about this alternative: Each coach gets two "replay review requests" per game. No other plays can be reviewed other than those the coach can request.

This makes "how you use your reviews" part of game strategy.

Hopefully, it would reduce the overall amount of time spent with play stopped and the referees "at the monitor."

Less of that is one big thing the NCAA could do for fans of college basketball.