STANFORD — Notre Dame flexed its individual strength Saturday at the Olympia Sectional, in its first Class 1A postseason.

The Irish took just six wrestlers and qualified a school-record four to next weekend’s individual state tournament in Champaign, highlighted by a dominating performance from top-ranked unbeaten 126-pound senior Tristan Daugherty.

Tremont also advanced four, as 18 total Journal Star-area wrestlers qualified for the individual finals that start Thursday at the State Farm Center.

“It was a special weekend,” Notre Dame coach Kevin Burk said. “We’ve had two great weekend’s back-to-back. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Daugherty powered through the tourney with a 17-2 technical fall, followed by a third-period pin in the semifinals, then an 18-6 major decision against Coby Windle of Colfax Ridgeview in the 126-pound championship bout.

“I came into this tournament looking to make a statement and go out there and dominate everybody,” said Daugherty, who improved to 44-0. “I wanted to finish that (finals) match off with a tech, but fell a few points short. That's alright. We’ll keep practicing hard this week and we'll be ready when Champaign comes.”

Daugherty’s unbeaten teammate, Grant Peterson, was not as fortunate. The Irish senior suffered his first loss in 44 matches with an 8-2 setback against No. 2 ranked Gabe Spencer of Heyworth, a 120-pound state champ a year ago.

“I'm pretty optimistic about everything about this year,” Peterson said. “I've started just not worrying about what people think of me wrestling. I just do my thing and it's worked out well.

"It's never been a big thing for me having to stay undefeated, or if I have one loss, 'Oh no, it's the end of the world.' I'm not into stuff like that. It's just all about my confidence. My confidence is still high.”

The Irish also received fourth-place qualifying performances from Ike Akers at 106 and Joey Mushinsky at 138.

Tremont’s foursome includes Tanner Finin (third at 138), Levi Leitner (fourth at 145), Cooper Wendling (fourth at 170) and Aaron Wagenbach (fourth at 285).

Illini Bluffs sophomore Cameron Clark avenged a loss in last year’s state title match, with a 3-2 victory against Heyworth’s Levi Neuleib in the 120-pound championship. A takedown in the first and an escape in the third helped Clark beat Neuleib for the first time in four tries.

“Finally got him,” Clark said. “My goal was just to win the match. I didn't care how much. I just wanted to get that done. It means a lot to me. It just shows I’m up there with one of the top people in the state and I can get it done.”

Clark will be joined by teammate and workout partner Paul Ishikawa, who placed third at 113.

Canton’s Dylan Grigsby turned in one of the most impressive performances of the day, with a 53-second pin of LeRoy’s Owen Gulley in the 138-pound championship.

“This is what I love to do,” said Grigsby (37-3). “ It's my favorite part about it. I just really like competing and showing everybody I’m the best. I knew he was going to be tough, but I just had to drive through on my shots. Not give anything up.”

Dee-Mack advanced a pair of second-place finishers, in Payton Murphy at 106 (5-3 loss) and Kyle Huff (14-5 major to No. 2 ranked Logan Deacetis of Fairbury Prairie Central).

After just missing state a year ago, Eureka’s Joel Baer (22-2) moved on for the first time with a 2-1 loss to No. 2 Josh Woodrey of Prairie Central in the 220 championship.

Regionals and sectionals didn’t go as planned, but it’s those tough matches that help you grow as a wrestler,” Baer said. “I’m thankful I’ve been able to advance on. Now, I've just got more work to do in practice.”

Other state qualifiers included Bradyen Peiffer of Eureka (third at 106), Jacob Waskow of Canton (third at 220), Dalton Crouse (fourth at 220) and Ethan Faulk of El Paso-Gridley (second at 285).

