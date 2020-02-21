Bradley (19-9, 10-5) at Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8)

7 p.m. Saturday, The ARC, Valparaiso, Ind.

WEBCAST: ESPN+

RADIO: WMBD-AM 1470

SERIES: Bradley leads 5-3

VALPARAISO STARTERS: 6-3 G Javon Freeman-Liberty (19.4, 5.9 rpg); 6-5 G Nick Robinson (6.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg); 6-8 G Ryan Fazekas (10.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg); 6-7 F Donovan Clay (8.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg); 6-8 F Mileek McMillan (9.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg).

BRADLEY STARTERS: 6-6 G Nate Kennell (12.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg); 5-10 G Darrell Brown (14.7 ppg, 4.4 apg); 6-1 G Danya Kingsby (7.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg); 6-7 F Elijah Childs (14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg); 6-11 C Koch Bar (6.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg).

OUTLOOK: Bradley won the first meeting, 80-69 in Peoria on Jan. 29 as Ja’Shon Henry scored 21 points and BU shot 53% from the field. Freeman-Liberty had 21 that night and helped force 18 BU turnovers. … BU has won four in a row, while Valpo has won two of three. Both teams are coming off a Wednesday overtime game — Bradley beating Missouri State 83-79 and the Crusaders losing at Drake 77-75. … Freeman-Liberty is second in the Valley in scoring and first in steals (2.3). … Braves are tied for third with SIU, one game behind league leaders UNI and Loyola. Bradley’s last two games are at Illinois State and home vs. Loyola. … Valpo is tied for seventh with Missouri State and is trying to avoid the MVC tournament play-in round. … Bradley is 0-3 at the Athletics-Recreation Center; Valpo is 9-2 at home this year, losing only to UNI and Loyola. … A win gives Bradley a third successive 20-win season, its first such accomplishment since doing so four years in a row from 2006-09. It also would mark the first time since 2007-08 that a BU team has won five MVC games in a row. … NET rankings: Valparaiso 137, Bradley 103.

PREDICTION: Valparaiso 77, Bradley 71 (Reynolds’ record 23-5)