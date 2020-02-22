CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Bradley women's basketball team and its march to 20 wins will have to wait another few days.

The Braves (19-6, 10-4) ended a tough Missouri Valley Conference stretch through Iowa on Saturday with a 64-57 loss to Northern Iowa. BU lost on Thursday at Drake.

Chelsea Brackmann scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for the Braves, along with Tatum Koenig (14), Nyjah White (12) and Lasha Petree (10). Gabi Haack added 11 rebounds and White 10.

Kari Rucker scored 16 to lead UNI (16-10, 8-7), which took control with an eight-point run early in the fourth quarter.

The Braves have their final home stand of the regular-season starting 7 p.m. Thursday against Southern Illinois. It wraps up 2 p.m. Sunday against nationally MVC ranked league leader Missouri State.