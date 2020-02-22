Whenever I receive the latest issue of “Bowlers Journal International” every month, I generally go through it pretty quickly. It’s always filled with great bowling stories about interesting topics throughout the industry.

I have been fortunate enough to have had stories published in the magazine, off and on, since the early 1980s. In fact, I wrote a feature for the upcoming March issue on Patrick Healey Jr., who will be inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame in April.

So, I’ve seen my name in the magazine a few times, but usually in a by-line or in news about the International Bowling Media Association.

But I was a little surprised when I picked up the February issue and I saw my name almost right away in the “From the Editor” column by Gianmarc Manzione, the magazine’s editor.

Manzione wrote about how bowling is much more inclusive when it comes to participation than just about any other sport — including sport climbing, breakdancing, surfing and skateboarding, the “sports” that were chosen to be included in the 2024 Games, while bowling was not.

He mentioned a bowler with Down Syndrome who bowled a sanctioned 300 game, and then pointed out a story I wrote earlier this year for the Peoria Journal Star with the headline, “Meet the 90-somethings who keep bowling their ‘forever sport.’ “

I wrote about some area bowlers who are in their 90s and are still active on the lanes, and that senior players can still be competitive well past their “prime” years.

Manzione was trying to build a case to include bowling in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, since bowling already had been left out of the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

His hope is that the Olympic organizers realize that bowling has a “good, clean name,” and should be included in the L.A. Games.

“Your story struck me as an important one within the context of bowling’s Olympic quest,” Manzione said when I thanked him for spotlighting my story in his column.

If the Olympic organizers finally do get the message and decide to add bowling to future Games, it will be nice that a story in the Peoria Journal Star about some of our area bowlers might have played a small part in the decision.

DEADLINE NEAR

Gene Vincent of Decatur is once again hosting the Frank Vincent Memorial Mixed Doubles Championship and the Frank Vincent Memorial Doubles Shootout at Western Bowl in Champaign the weekend of March 28-29.

The regular doubles will be held on Saturday and the mixed doubles on Sunday.

Entry fee is $100 per team for each event, and first prize is $1,500 for the winning duo each day, based on 64 entries, according to the flyer.

Gene Vincent, an Illinois Hall of Fame bowler, started these events to honor his father, Frank, who died of cancer in 2013.

There will be 50/50 drawings to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

The squads are currently full, but Vincent said that they must be paid for by Saturday, or he will have to go to his waiting list to fill the spots.

YOUTH FUNDRAISER

The Greater Pekin USBC Youth Bowling Association will host a 9-pin no-tap fundraiser on Saturday at Sunset Lanes to help raise scholarship money for its bowlers.

The tournament, which is open to both adult and youth bowlers, starts at 6 p.m., and entry fee is $25 per person.

There also will be multiple ball giveaways, raffles, 50/50 drawings and other fund-raising activities.

U.S. OPEN ON TV

Be sure to watch the finals of the 2020 U.S. Open bowling tournament, scheduled for noon on Fox on Sunday.

Some of the top players on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour were battling for the stepladder finals as of Friday night. There were two more rounds of match play on Saturday to determine the top five for the televised finals.

