Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy have many big tasks ahead this offseason as they plot moves to help them improve on an 8-8 finish in 2019.

As the NFL world convenes at the scouting combine in Indianapolis this week, Pace and Nagy must figure out which players might help fix their offense. They must plug a few key holes on defense. And, of course, they need a quarterback.

The combine provides a forum for the Bears to talk with executives from other teams and agents as they plot free-agent signings and trades. And they will begin to meet with prospects to determine how to make the most of a draft in which they don't have a first-round pick. The Bears pick twice in the second round at Nos. 43 and 50.

Pace and Nagy will meet with the media Tuesday for the first time since their season-ending news conference Dec. 31. Here's a look at five Bears storylines as they ready for a big week.

1. The quarterback question.

Future Bears offensive success hinges on improved quarterback play. While Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy said Mitch Trubisky remains the starter heading into the offseason, they also are examining options via free agency, trade or the draft.

They have to be prepared to move on from Trubisky, and they must decide what type of quarterback they will bring in to either replace or compete with him.

There are a lot of options.

Looking beyond Tom Brady, could the Bears and their tight salary-cap space afford Philip Rivers or Teddy Bridgewater? Or would they go for a lower-priced option such as Case Keenum?

What about Derek Carr, who sparked public curiosity Thursday when he posted an Instagram photo of him hugging good friend Khalil Mack?

The Raiders reportedly are looking to land Brady, which would leave Carr in want of a new home. Might the Bears look into a trade for Andy Dalton or Nick Foles?

And would the Bears also spend a draft pick on a quarterback they can develop? Are they interested enough in somebody such as Washington's Jacob Eason or Georgia's Jake Fromm to draft him if he's available in the second round?

2. More offensive help.

The Bears' problems on offense in 2019 started at quarterback, but they need to address many other issues with a unit that averaged 296.8 yards per game, 29th in the NFL.

That includes a tight end group that totaled 46 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Burton battled injuries all year and is recovering from hip surgery. Adam Shaheen was benched in November, went on injured reserve and might not see the field again for the Bears. They signed former Chiefs and Browns tight end Demetrius Harris to a one-year deal Thursday, but they need to add more than him.

Focusing on the draft, an interesting crop of tight ends might be worth considering in the second round, including Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant and Dayton's Adam Trautman — if Shaheen hasn't scared Ryan Pace off of small-school tight ends.

Pace was clear at the end of the season he was not happy with the offensive line in 2019. The Bears could target a right guard to compete with Rashaad Coward and also might look for a tackle to develop behind Charles Leno and Bobby Massie. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. noted on a conference call Wednesday that Connecticut's Matt Peart, LSU's Saahdiq Charles and USC's Austin Jackson could be second-round tackle options.

Kiper said he wasn't high on the depth at tackle into the second round, but he believes the wide receiver class is so deep, he sees as many as 25 going in the first 3{ rounds and potentially 13 in the first two rounds. That could entice the Bears to take a receiver, especially considering Anthony Miller is recovering from another shoulder surgery and they released Taylor Gabriel on Friday after a two-concussion season.

3. New offensive minds.

Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy haven't spoken to the media since they fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand and tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and replaced them with a new alignment of coaches.

So it will be noteworthy to hear from Nagy how he sees his offense improving with the additions of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, offensive line coach Juan Castillo and tight ends coach Clancy Barone, along with the promotion of Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator.

How will the new voices help Trubisky? How will their roles be divided? And how will this new set of coaches help boost a running game that ranked 27th in the NFL with 91.1 yards per game?

Some teams, such as Vic Fangio's Broncos, are leaving their assistants at home this year because they believe the coaches' time is better spent working there than during the combine's new TV-friendly schedule.

But the Bears are expected to bring their staff to Indianapolis as they start figuring out how to get their offense running.

4. What about the defense?

The Bears defense is in much better shape than the offense, even if it did regress a little in the first year under coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Most of the big-name players return, led by outside linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson, and they should get defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and inside linebacker Roquan Smith back from injuries.

But they have a few holes to fill.

The Bears need a starting inside linebacker — either re-signing or replacing Danny Trevathan or Nick Kwiatkoski — plus a starting safety to replace Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and a starting cornerback after they released veteran Prince Amukamara on Friday before the third and final year of his deal to save some money. They also could use another edge rusher to complement Mack and Leonard Floyd.

Many of Ryan Pace's biggest successes have come on defense. That includes drafting Jackson and former Bears safety Adrian Amos in the fourth and fifth rounds. Can he find more midround defensive gems?

5. League changes ahead.

The big league news leading up to the combine has been about negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, which owners approved Thursday.

The NFLPA spent Friday discussing the terms of that proposed deal but delayed a vote, pending further discussions, ESPN reported.

If passed, the new CBA would include playoff expansion to 14 teams in 2020 and the addition of a 17th regular-season game sometime between 2021 and '23. It also would include numerous adjustments to salaries, benefits, working conditions and roster construction.

Unless a vote comes together this weekend, the pros and cons of the proposed deal will be a big topic of conversation in Indianapolis.